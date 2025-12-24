BJP-Cong spar over installing statue

Rayagada: Theproposed installation of a statue of former minister Ramachandra Ulaka near Gajapati Square in Rayagada has triggered sharp confrontation between the Congress and the BJP. Following escalating objections, the district administration has reportedly instructed that the ongoing work be halted.

The BJP has strongly opposed the installation of the statute arguing that a statute of Gajapati Maharaja already exists at the site and placing another statue would be inappropriate. The BJP has threatened a massive protest involving 10,000 tribals if the statue is installed. The party demanded that equal respect be accorded to all former tribal leaders and ministers, including Dambarudhar Ulaka, Anantaram Majhi and Kameya Mandangi, instead of selectively honouring one leader.

The BJP has also questioned why the previously identified statue project of Birsa Munda had not been prioritised.

The Congress party, to which the late Ramachandra Ulaka belonged, supports the memorial.

The Congress leaders have clarified that the statue will be installed only after obtaining all necessary and mandatory permissions. They reiterated that the statue is not being installed for political gain but as a mark of respect to a widely admired tribal leader.