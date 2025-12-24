Clerical staffer’s assets worth crores unearthed

Bhubaneswar: TheState Vigilance department on Monday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets, including four buildings, a market complex and bank deposits of nearly Rs 44 lakh, during raids on a clerical staff of the Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC), officials said.

Acting on allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Vigilance teams carried out searches at multiple properties linked to Rabindra Kumar Barik, a junior accountant in the office of the district manager, OSCSC Ltd, Sundargarh, a Vigilance officer said.

During the searches, four buildings including a market complex and a Kalyan Mandap, four plots of land, bank deposits worth Rs 43.81 lakh, and 175 grams of gold were detected, the officer said.

A four-wheeler and two motorcycles worth Rs 12.40 lakh along with cash and household articles valued at Rs 32.15 lakh were detected during the raids, the officer informed.

Barik started working as a junior accountant in November 1995 in civil supplies office, Bhadrak, with salary Rs 5,400 per month, sources said. He worked in the same rank for about three decades in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj districts. He has been posted in Sundargarh since July last year.