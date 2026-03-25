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‘Youth’ release postponed by one day

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 8:36 PM IST
‘Youth’ release postponed by one day
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Youthful entertainer ‘Youth’ is set for a grand theatrical release on March 27, arriving one day later than originally planned.

The youth-centric entertainer ‘Youth’, starring Ken Karunaas, Anishma Anil Kumar, Devadarshini Chetan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh in lead roles, was initially scheduled to release on the 26th of this month. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the film’s theatrical release has been postponed by a day and will now hit theatres on March 27. The producers have also stated that an announcement regarding paid premieres will be made soon.

Having already achieved great success in Tamil, the film is now being brought to Telugu audiences under the E2C banner by Housefull Vinith and Sandeep. The film is directed by Ken Karunaas and his team. It is being promoted with the slogan, “Come with your gang — note: no age limit.” The promotional content and songs from the movie have been receiving a huge response, and young audiences are eagerly waiting to watch it on the first day, first show.

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Youth Movie ReleaseKen KarunaasTelugu Dubbed FilmYouth EntertainerFilm Release Update
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