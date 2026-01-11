YRF prepone ‘Mardaani 3’ release to Jan30

Yash Raj Films has officially announced that the release date of its much-anticipated film Mardaani 3 has been advanced to January 30, 2026. The announcement was made on January 10, setting the stage for an intense start to the year for Hindi cinema audiences.

The makers have described Mardaani 3 as a brutal and violent face-off between good and evil, with the story centring on a high-stakes race against time. The film follows fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as she embarks on a relentless mission to rescue several missing girls, pitting her unwavering sense of justice against sinister forces operating in the shadows.

The Mardaani franchise holds a special place in Hindi cinema as the country’s biggest and most successful solo female-led franchise. Over the last decade, it has earned widespread critical acclaim and audience love for its hard-hitting narratives and socially relevant themes. The series is also recognised as India’s only female cop-led franchise.

Rani Mukerji once again reprises her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character she first portrayed in Mardaani (2014), which marked her powerful comeback after marriage. The second instalment, Mardaani 2, further strengthened the franchise with its chilling portrayal of a psychotic serial criminal who challenges the system.

Earlier, Rani Mukerji had hinted that Mardaani 3 would be “dark, deadly, and brutal,” instantly heightening expectations among fans and cinephiles. Directed by AbhirajMinawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third chapter is expected to explore another disturbing reality of society, staying true to the franchise’s legacy of gritty, issue-driven storytelling.

With its preponed release, Mardaani 3 is now poised to deliver a gripping cinematic experience earlier than expected, reaffirming Rani Mukerji’s status as one of Hindi cinema’s most formidable on-screen cops.