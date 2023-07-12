BJP In Delhi Sets Up 8 Camps For People Displaced From Yamuna Flood Plains

In response to the rising water level in the Yamuna river caused by two consecutive days of record-breaking rainfall in Delhi, the Delhi BJP has established a total of eight relief camps.



These camps have been strategically set up across various locations including Yamuna Bazar, Sabhapur, Ghonda Third Pushta, Gandhi Nagar Loha Pul, Mayur Vihar Extension, and Yamuna Khadar, as stated by the Delhi BJP. The remaining two relief camps have been positioned near Akshardham Commonwealth Village and opposite Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed the party's commitment to humanity as they initiated relief and food camps at eight different locations to assist individuals displaced by the floodwaters. Sachdeva personally visited these centers and actively participated alongside party workers in distributing food to those affected.

Additionally, North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited numerous individuals impacted by the rain, including Pakistani Hindu refugees residing near Signature Bridge, providing reassurance and assistance. He also met with residents in Gandhi Mandu and Usmanpur villages.