Live
- Over 30,000 food items subject to price hikes in Japan
- AP cabinet approves several key decisions
- Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new
- Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu
- Bengaluru: Watch The Viral Video Of Private Aircraft Making An Emergency Landing At HAL Airport
- Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th
- 5 fun activities to make the most of Monsoon in Mumbai
- Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
- How to keep your pet safe during Monsoon
- Malala Day 2023: Why is July 12 Celebrated as International Malala Day? Top 10 Quotes by Pakistani Activist
BJP In Delhi Sets Up 8 Camps For People Displaced From Yamuna Flood Plains
- These camps provide assistance to individuals displaced by the floodwaters in various areas, including Yamuna Bazar, Sabhapur, Ghonda Third Pushta, Gandhi Nagar Loha Pul, Mayur Vihar Extension, and Yamuna Khadar.
- Two additional relief camps have been positioned near Akshardham Commonwealth Village and Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva personally visited these centers, demonstrating the party's commitment to humanity by actively participating in food distribution.
In response to the rising water level in the Yamuna river caused by two consecutive days of record-breaking rainfall in Delhi, the Delhi BJP has established a total of eight relief camps.
These camps have been strategically set up across various locations including Yamuna Bazar, Sabhapur, Ghonda Third Pushta, Gandhi Nagar Loha Pul, Mayur Vihar Extension, and Yamuna Khadar, as stated by the Delhi BJP. The remaining two relief camps have been positioned near Akshardham Commonwealth Village and opposite Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed the party's commitment to humanity as they initiated relief and food camps at eight different locations to assist individuals displaced by the floodwaters. Sachdeva personally visited these centers and actively participated alongside party workers in distributing food to those affected.
Additionally, North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited numerous individuals impacted by the rain, including Pakistani Hindu refugees residing near Signature Bridge, providing reassurance and assistance. He also met with residents in Gandhi Mandu and Usmanpur villages.