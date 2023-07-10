Delhi Rains: No Flood Threat to Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi government on Monday said that despite release of three lakh cusecs of water from Hathnikund Barrage, there was no flood like situation in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the administration was fully geared up to meet any eventuality. He thanked all the MLAs and ministers and the team of officials who were working day and night to see that people do not suffer. The situation in other north Indian states too was bad and it is time for all to work to help people, he stated.

It may be mentioned here that the capital witnessed 153 mm of rain in two days July 8 and 9. The drainage system in Delhi, Kejriwal said was not equipped to handle such heavy water flows. The maximum they can handle was 100 mm.

He further said that in 1978, Delhi witnessed a flood when 7 lakh cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage, causing the Yamuna river level to cross 207.49 meters at the old bridge.

In 2013, 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage, and the Yamuna level reached 207.32 mm, but it did not result in a flood.

In 2019, 8.28 lakh cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage, and the river level reached 206.6 mm, again without causing a flood. On July 9, 45,000 cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage into the Yamuna.

According to weather predictions, the water level in the Yamuna will not increase further.