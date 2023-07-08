Live
Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi
Highlights
A massive fire was reported in a cosmetic items godown in Delhi's Azad Market area on Saturday morning, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that on Saturday around 9:30 a.m a fire call in a godown near Pratap Nagar Metro station in Azadpur Market was received.
"A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries/casuality were reported and flames were doused within two hours," said another DFS official.
