Unprecedented Security Measures: India Prepares For G20 Summit With 130,000 Personnel

A staggering 130,000 security personnel will be deployed as India prepares to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, welcoming some of the world's most influential leaders. The arrangements for the G20 Summit serve as a platform to showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India's growing global presence.



Key details regarding the security measures for the G20 Summit include:

1. The national capital will see the deployment of nearly 130,000 security personnel, including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police, as reported by Reuters.

2. Approximately 45,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and central forces will be dressed in blue uniforms, deviating from the traditional khaki, symbolizing a specialized force. This group includes commandos capable of rappelling from helicopters and personal security officers with precise driving skills to ensure the safety of dignitaries.

3. The Indian Air Force will implement comprehensive aerospace defense measures in Delhi and its vicinity.

4. Collaborating with the Indian military, Delhi Police, and paramilitary forces, anti-drone systems will be deployed to counter any potential aerial threats.

5. A team of around 400 firefighters will be on standby.

6. The government has procured 20 bullet-proof limousines at a cost of ₹18 crore for transporting world leaders.

7. Over the summit weekend, New Delhi's borders will be closely monitored and access to the city will be regulated.

8. The United States will bring in over 20 aircraft during the week-long period surrounding the summit.

9. Security control centers will be established at the venue, Pragati Maidan, with special security provisions at key hotels, including the ITC Maurya Hotel, where US President Joe Biden will reside.

10. Staqu, an AI research firm specializing in extracting information from unstructured data, has equipped all CCTVs monitoring Delhi's borders with software to identify known criminals and aid authorities in preventing their entry into the national capital.

The G20 Summit will witness an illustrious guest list, including US President Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip the meeting. Leaders from Japan, Australia, France, and Germany, among others, will be in attendance, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Additionally, heads of prominent international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organization, and World Health Organization, will also participate.