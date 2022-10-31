A real danger: Decline of political morality

With just two more days left for the dust to settle down in Munugodu where the bypolls are scheduled to be held, last minute full-throttled efforts for votes are being made. What is troubling the political parties is the silence on the part of the voters and anger among unemployed youth who are still waiting for filling up of vacancies.

Not sure of what is in store for which party, all the main contenders, TRS, BJP and Congress, are vying with one another to buy votes but the dichotomy is that these very parties talk of poaching leaders and attempts to pull down elected governments. Liquor is flowing freely. Yet, the biggest joke is leaders of all parties ask voters not to fall prey to allurements.

It is the political parties which resort to all kinds of allurements and come up with innovative ideas, which makes the cost of election shoot up to thousands of crores, but from public platforms they say don't fall prey to the inducements of other parties.

Probably, they want to say fall prey only to their allurements.

The way things are going on, no party has any right to talk of allurements, poaching and use of money and muscle power because that is what everyone is doing. Every political party should in fact take up a simple exercise to gauge the mood of voters.

Organise a public meeting without making efforts to mobilise people by paying money or offering biryani and free transport.

One does not require high intelligence or a battery of so-called political strategists to conduct surveys to feel the pulse of the people. Do not offer any money or liquor. Go to people and tell them what you have done and what you will do if voted to power. See the real power of the voter. But no political party has the courage to do so.

They talk of horse trading and buying leaders. But they don't blink at giving money for vote. Is it not trading in feed for the horses that are traded by parties after their victory? They have created a murky situation where if they don't give money, voters would start questioning them. Who is responsible for this degradation of politics? Do these so-called leaders have the right to seek votes?

Unless the members of the party in power whether in states or at Centre go in for self-evaluation of the promises made during elections and prepare a status report and confront their leadership over delay in implementing pending promises, they will continue to remain unfulfilled. One thing the political parties should understand is that if they think that keeping things pending and blaming someone for non-implementation will help, then they are in for disappointment. People cannot be taken for granted forever.

A situation has emerged where people on ground say we will take money from all parties but will vote for whom we like. Voting for whom they like is a welcome move but not taking money.

The political parties should feel ashamed for commercialising elections. If parties don't change, people should come out of the drug-like addition of freebies and force them to change. Only then can the democracy survive.