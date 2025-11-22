After Bihar debacle, Bengaluru brouhaha resurfaces for GOP

Superficially, the comparison fits very well. The ongoing power struggle between the top two of Karnataka Congress unit – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar – as the government touches the half-way mark of its tenure, reminds one about similar power politics played out in distant Jaipur between the then CM Ashok Gehlot and his young, impatient understudy Sachin Pilot. There too, it was clear that the high command kept interchanging favourites till the eleventh hour whereupon one of the warring chieftains decided to throw in the towel and ‘settle’ down to continue in his existing role. The bad press, the warped optics and the incessant gossip which surrounded the Gehlot government till it fell two years ago in November 2023 throws up ominous comparisons too with the presently uncertain condition in Bengaluru. While it was the ‘November Revolution’ chatter that kept various stakeholders interested in the non-stop battle for the CM post in Bengaluru, this very month two years ago brought in a new CM in Jaipur. Will it happen in Bengaluru too is the obvious question, as for the nth time both the camps have begun their Delhi ’teerth yatra’ to plead their case and seek the benign support of the high command.

As things stand, Siddaramaiah still has his nose ahead in the race as he seems to have the support of the party machinery and a set of ministers and MLAs who have stood by him and openly criticized the Shivakumar group for forcing the party to cut a sorry figure in public perception. Of course, this has not stopped DKS, as he is known locally, from keeping his channel active and sending his emissaries to pitch for his case. With Delhi leaders and state unit in-charges from the capital making their customary visits and ‘threatening’ the errant MLAs to behave or face action, a sense of ennui prevails in the Garden City. The principal opposition party, the BJP is obviously pleased that what they have been predicting has come true. It has taken up a fresh line of attack against the top bosses of GOP, especially Rahul Gandhi, daring him to declare whether the existing CM will complete his tenure. Known to be aggressive and fiercely loyal to Delhi, Shivakumar’s approach seems multi-fold even as an opinion gains ground that he is still not considered good enough to replace Siddaramaiah.

His family and friends have parroted the line that the decision of the high command is final, which has been always the case. Presently, Bengaluru is the perfect case study of Congress party’s eternal groupism and dissidence. Alternating between its endeavours of projecting itself as the only Silicon Valley city of India and toning down the political pulls and pressures that show no signs of abatement, the city’s netas have enjoyed more visibility in the national media in comparison to their neighbours for both the right and wrong reasons. Under pressure from the people for poor road conditions, living standards and increasing crime and lawlessness, the mood seems overwhelmingly in for a real change.

Whether it will happen with a replacement of the CM or invite the rivals to launch their own ‘Operation Kamala’ (a euphemism for poaching and breaking opposition parties) will be known, sooner than later.