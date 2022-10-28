It's raining woes in AP; Govt unstirred

The incessant rain at many places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and in a few parts of Rayalaseema region has caused extensive damage to Kharif crops, especially paddy, maize, cotton, pulses, millets and other horticulture crops. In fact, this is neither the first season that it has faced the wrath of nature, nor the first time this year. If the State has been battered by four to five days of heavy rains, gales and winds throwing normal life out of gear, it has also witnessed extensive damage to the road infrastructure, too.

The damage to the standing crops is huge and the actual loss is yet to be estimated. Farmers of north coastal Andhra Pradesh in the districts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalle, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts have lost their hopes on a high yield as the region witnessed heavy rainfall and water stagnated in farm fields. Similarly those from Krishna, Guntur, Yanam and Rayalaseema also have suffered. In addition, those in the south coastal districts have already been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall this month-end due to the formation of yet another cyclone. Vegetable crops, too, have suffered extensive damage shooting up the prices of vegetables.

On its part, the government is content, it seems, with announcing ex-gratia to farmers and release of Rythu Bharosa scheme money. The government is either overestimating its help or underestimating the misery of farmers. Crop loss is a regular phenomenon now in the State due to climate change and the resultant rains and cyclones. Monetary relief or compensation alone cannot mitigate the problems of the agricultural families.

In addition, the financial impact also cascades down to other sections of the society. In fact, the problem is felt nationwide and both the Centre and the States should evolve a plan to tackle climate change at once. Heavy rains are only one aspect of climate change and the other is the heat wave conditions due to increased temperature. Climate change is perceptible through a rise in all India mean temperature and increased frequency of extreme rainfall events in the last three decades. This causes fluctuation in production of major crops in different years.

The impact of climate change on Indian agriculture was studied under National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA). Rainfed rice yields in India are projected to reduce marginally (<2.5%) in 2050 and 2080 and irrigated rice yields by 7% in 2050 and 10% in 2080 scenarios. Further, wheat yield is projected to reduce by 6-25% in 2100 and maize yields by 18-23%. Future climates are likely to benefit chickpea with increase in productivity (23-54%). Vulnerability assessment of Indian Agriculture to climate change is undertaken by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Such an assessment was for 573 rural districts of India (excluding the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep). Based on the vulnerability analysis, 109 districts out of 573 rural districts (19% of total districts) are 'very high-risk' districts, while 201 districts are risk districts. There should be state-specific plans, too. Does AP have one?