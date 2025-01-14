Make children’s online protection rules foolproof

With the pernicious influence of social media on children worsening by the day, as can be seen in their odd behaviours and rush to act like adults, aping wrong precedents, there has been a cry by certain groups in society, in many countries, to keep the children off the social media.

Parents, educators, and psychologists have for some time been much chary of the social media weaving its negative influence on children by exposing them to cyberbullying, unrealistic comparisons, inferior and aggressive complexities, slowly leading them into cove of anxiety and depressing. The children thus get far removed from the realities and real-life situations, even accessing inappropriate content such as gambling, drug abuse, pornography, or even fundamentalism.

Many countries are rolling out or contemplating either total ban or curbs on children’s access to social media so as to ensure the online well-being of children. Australian government has tabled a bill in Parliament to ban children below the age of 16 from accessing several social media platforms. Said to be the first of its kind in the world, the draft bill proposes fines of up to A$50 million ($33 million) on platforms if they violate the age restriction protocols. It is said that about two-thirds of Australian children aged 14-17 are found to be exposed to inappropriate internet content. Of course, Elon Musk terms the move as “a backdoor way to control access to the internet by all Australians.” The move will certainly hit hard social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the law would not allow any exemptions for children below 18 even with parental consent.

France allows social media access to children below 15 only with parental consent. The European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) bans ads targeting children aged 17 and under. Facebook and Instagram are under probe over allegations that their algorithmic systems could induce “addictive behaviours.” This shows governments are empathising with the concerns of parents when it comes to supporting their children’s wellbeing online.

India does have laws that do not allow accessing personal data of children below 18 and tracking their online behaviours. The government has released the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 for public views. Since August 24, 2017, when the Supreme Court of India adjudicated that the right to privacy is protected under Article 21 and Part III of the Indian Constitution, it took seven years for the government to set about enforcing the fundamental right in electronic information arena, too.

The government proposes mandatory consent from parents instead of a total ban on children’s access to social media. It has taken a view that children have since the pandemic outbreak been used to accessing learning through social media, too. In such a case, the government has to ensure transparency in ensuring compliance of online companies, especially Big Tech, mandating parental consent and putting in place an effective monitoring system.

Of course, general assumption that parents are digitally literate enough to take informed decisions seems far-fetched. What if they blindly refuse to give their consent? Also, how to verify their consent will be another concern. In the first, users have to VOLUNTARILY identify themselves as minors. Many can give wrong birth date. Online platforms can be fined up to ₹200 crore for violations. Government has to plug all loopholes before moving legislation. Once the government notifies, the online platforms shall swiftly abide by them. The urgency to protect children online, in particular from pedophiles, has never been so immediate. Indoctrination is also another great worry. Hence, the government move to place curbs on social media access of children is timely and welcome.