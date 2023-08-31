Modi government mum as China nibbles Indian land

India has dismissed a new ‘standard’ map released by China that claims ownership of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing calls South Tibet and Aksai Chin and occupied during the 1962 war. This is an old habit of China. It loves to show its territorial claims in other countries as ‘disputed’ initially. It does not immediately talk much of it. Over a period, it first injects the idea into the minds of its own citizens about the ‘legitamcy’ of its claims by citing ‘old documents and maps’. Next it raises the issues diplomatically at various fora to cement its claims. When the neighbouring country rebuts its version, it keeps calling the area disputed area. Old habits die hard and this is the case with India, too. China has been insisting on Arunachal Pradesh as part of its “South Tibet.” It has usurped Aksai Chin due to the foolishness of Nehru-Krishna Menon duo in the past and also has occupied a vast territory of Ladakh and now has built its infrastructure in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the Gilgit Baltistan area.

Nibbling away Indian land in the so-called disputed border areas has become a common practice. Issuing stapled visas, claiming Indian land as its own was not viewed seriously in the past. Thanks to the new awareness nowadays, Indian establishment is firmly opposing all such moves and showing China its place in such disputes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was categorical in reiterating that China has a “habit” of releasing such maps and told China that merely including other countries’ territories in its maps meant nothing. “China has put out maps with territories (that are) not theirs. (It is an) old habit. Just by putting out maps with parts of India... this doesn’t change in anything. Our government is very clear about what our territory. Making absurd claims does not make other people’s territories yours. Also, China does this often just ahead of some international event.

India is hosting G-20 meet next month in the second week. It now works in tandem with some terror groups like the Khalistanis, Pakistanis and also some ‘liberal’ forces in the country to smear India and place it in some discomfiture ahead of the G-20 meet. It is only the other day it concluded yet another round of disengagement talks with India over the Line of Actual Control along the Himalayas. As usual it proceeded ahead with the informal engagement and then released the new territorial maps just ahead of the G-20 meet. How does it make any difference to the position on the ground is a different issue. It does not, to be honest. But, it is an irritant. There is a school of thought which suggests that India should reciprocate the favour. But we always play a soft ball. Even under Narendra Modi’s rule. Why? Cannot we act differently? Is not this giving room for the Opposition to accuse the ruling party of a namby pamby response? It does. China knows that this is an election year in India and it will step up its games further. Tibet is China’s Achilles heel and India should not hesitate to finger it and also use PoK more to attack China in this psychological game. Any takers?