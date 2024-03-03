10 Unmissable Hidden Gems In The Countryside of Philadelphia

Explore the quaint Countryside of Philadelphia with its enchanting towns, breathtaking landscapes, and an abundance of unique cultural gems awaiting discovery.

Delve into the charm of historic villages or immerse yourself in the history at museums; these hidden treasures promise an unforgettable journey away from the mainstream. Conveniently located between New York City and Washington D.C., and with easy access to Philadelphia Airport and major highways, The Countryside of Philadelphia provides an ideal weekend getaway.

The Wharton Esherick Museum

Wharton Esherick, known as the “Dean of American craftsmen,” was a sculptor who worked primarily in wood. He moulded furniture, interiors, and buildings – creating sculptural environments.

His work can be seen today in the collections of The Philadelphia Museum of Art and many others. His hilltop studio/residence remains one of his most creative endeavours.

The studio is a National Historic Landmark for Architecture and became the Wharton Esherick Museum in 1972, featuring more than 200 of his works on exhibition.

The Antique Ice Tool Museum

Discover the unique history behind the natural ice trade in the United States. The museum is housed in a beautifully renovated 1834 stone bank barn. Step back in time and walk in the footsteps of the iceman. From the ‘harvesting” of ice to its delivery, learn how this process profoundly impacted America’s growth. The museum houses the largest collection of antique ice tools and memorabilia in the nation.

American Helicopter Museum & Education Center

The American Helicopter Museum is the nation’s premier aviation museum dedicated to the incredible history of rotary flight. Learn about the over 35 unique aircraft, and for a special thrill, schedule a helicopter ride for a birds-eye view of the beautiful countryside.

Baldwin’s Book Barn

Baldwin’s Book Barn in Brandywine Valley is one of America’s most distinctive booksellers. A 5-story historic barn with cosy nooks, stone walls, and a wood-burning stove, it is a treasure trove of over 300,000 used and rare books, manuscripts, maps, and other valued collectables.

The Colonial Theatre

Historic Phoenixville is home to the Colonial Theatre. The Colonial is a premier independent arts destination, operating three distinct venues and multiple event spaces in two adjoining historic buildings. It is the home of the annual Blobfest, a quirky festival paying homage to the 1950s cult classic film – The Blob. For over two decades, cult movie geeks have flocked to the historic Colonial. The theatre served as a backdrop for scenes in the iconic sci-fi classic; there is a plaque in the theatre commemorating where the Blob oozes out in the film. Blobfest, a campy, family–friendly event, is a weekend-long street party featuring a costume contest, live re-enactments from the movie and an amateur filmmaking competition. Blobfest takes place annually in July.

St. Peter’s Village

A trip to St Peter’s Village is like a step back in time. This charming 19th-century industrial village, narrow and just a ¼ mile in length, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The main street, St Peter’s Road, runs parallel to the rocky French Creek, which adds to the charm and unique experiences of the village. Hiking the paths along the creek and exploring its waterfalls and boulders is an experience in itself. A visit to St Peter’s Village must include a stop at St Peter’s Bakery, once named the “Best Little Bakeshop in America.” This delightful artisan bakery café makes every item on site, daily from scratch. There are no preservatives, and their dough starters date back 100 years! The rear patio offers amazing views of French Creek, accompanied by the soothing sounds of rolling water and native birds.

Wyeth Art Studio Tours at Brandywine Museum of Art

The N.C. Wyeth House & Studio Tour offers a glimpse at the life and work of the family patriarch, Newell Convers Wyeth. It is here that he raised a family of extraordinary creativity and began the legacy of the Wyeth family in the Brandywine Valley. Tour the family homestead and separate artist’s studio located behind the home. The property is a designated National Historic Landmark.

The Andrew Wyeth Studio, originally a schoolhouse, was built in 1875 and was Wyeth’s home for over two decades. He and his wife Betsy raised their two boys here, and son Jamie’s first studio was also in the family home. Andrew Wyeth painted in the studio from 1940 until 2008, and thousands of works are associated with the building and surrounding landscape. A shuttle bus provides transportation from the museum to each site; tours are approximately one hour in length and require a separate ticket. The season begins in April and runs through November.

TreeHouse World

It is the season to play outdoors, and Treehouse World is the place to go for natural adventures. This unique venue has become a favourite destination for family outings, birthday parties and group escapades. Treehouse World has over ten amazing tree houses to explore and dozens of other platforms and activities in the trees. Are you ready for a challenge? – climb into a harness and fly through the trees on their zip lines, or jump off the Pirate Ship Tree House if you dare! Here, adventures are for everyone, young and old and designed to get your adrenaline pumping.

Chester County History Center Museum

Chester County History Center (CCHC) serves as a resource for cultural enrichment and management of collections, manuscripts, photographs, and other priceless archival materials for Chester County, Pennsylvania. The history museum allows visitors to learn about Chester County’s vital history as a way to learn about the past but also achieve a greater understanding of changing the future on a regional and global level. CCHC has many events throughout the year, from walking history tours to a Halloween Ball in October.

National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum

People can interact with, explore, and learn about the past at the National Iron and Steel Heritage Museum with a wide range of audiences and the distinctive history of Chester County at its core. The Lukens Executive Office Building (1902–1916), the former headquarters of the company’s executives, and the 120” Mill Motor House (1942), the power plant for the complex of 120” rolling mills, are all included in the general admission price, which also includes a tour guide.