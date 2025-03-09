Aditya Seal takes a green step; switches to e-scooter for daily commute

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal is setting an example for sustainability by opting for an e-scooter as his primary mode of transport for short-distance travel. Whether it’s heading to the gym, visiting a nearby coffee shop, or commuting for work within close proximity, Aditya has consciously chosen to reduce his carbon footprint by embracing an eco-friendly lifestyle.

In a time when climate change is becoming an alarming global concern, Aditya believes that even the smallest lifestyle changes can contribute to a healthier planet. Speaking about his decision, the actor expressed his belief in promoting environmental consciousness and reducing his personal carbon footprint.

“In today’s world, where climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face, I believe every small step counts,” said Aditya. “For me, riding an e-scooter is not just about convenience but a conscious effort to reduce my carbon footprint. Switching to a greener alternative makes me feel like I am doing my part for the planet, and I hope more people take similar steps toward sustainability.”Aditya revealed that the idea of using an e-scooter came to him when he realized how simple lifestyle changes could have a significant impact on the environment. Instead of using his car or bike for short-distance travel around his locality, he now prefers his e-scooter, especially while traveling around Andheri.

“Riding my e-bike around Andheri, whether it’s to the gym, running errands, or catching up with friends, gives me a sense of responsibility and pride. I believe we all have a role to play in protecting the environment, and this is my small contribution. I hope people around me get inspired to adopt similar practices and do their bit to make the world a greener place,” Aditya added.

The actor’s eco-friendly choice has garnered appreciation from his fans, who now see him as a responsible celebrity advocating for climate-friendly solutions. His commitment to promoting sustainability sends a strong message to his followers, encouraging them to make environmentally conscious choices in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, Aditya Seal has been making waves in Bollywood with his promising roles. He was recently seen in the comedy-drama Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, produced under the Pooja Entertainment banner by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, received positive reviews from the audience. Mere Husband Ki Biwi revolves around a professional man from Delhi who finds himself entangled in a complicated love triangle when his old flame unexpectedly re-enters his life just as he begins to fall for someone new. The storyline, filled with hilarious misunderstandings, kept the audience entertained throughout.

Aditya was also seen in the multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein, featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Johnny Lever. The film, with its vibrant star cast and entertaining storyline, gained significant attention at the box office. The 36-year-old actor began his film career as a teenager with Ek Chhotisi Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala, before gaining wider recognition in the romantic drama Tum Bin II and the teen blockbuster Student of the Year 2. He further impressed the audience with his performances in web series like Fittrat and The Empire.

Looking ahead, Aditya will next be seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, where he will share screen space with veteran actress Kajol. With his promising career and socially responsible attitude, Aditya Seal continues to inspire both on and off-screen, proving that small efforts towards sustainability can create a larger impact.