Adivi Sesh pays tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary

Actor Adivi Sesh, who brought the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to the big screen in the biopic Major, penned an emotional tribute to the late NSG commando on his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X, Sesh expressed his gratitude and admiration for the braveheart, writing, “Your Life…Changed mine… …it Changed India. We remember you and honour you today on your birthday sir. Jai Hind #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan.”

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major was a tribute to the extraordinary life and sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film, featuring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, also starred Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla.

The film’s release was met with overwhelming love, becoming a superhit at the box office and earning critical acclaim. Audiences and industry stalwarts alike praised the film’s sincerity, performances, and emotional impact.

Several actors took to social media to commend the film and its storytelling. Vijay Deverakonda described Major as a film filled with passion, love, and sincerity. He urged audiences to watch it, calling Major Sandeep “a man to look up to, a man we can all learn from.”

Allu Arjun also lauded the film, tweeting, “Big congratulations to the entire team of Major The Film. A very heart-touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again.” He also praised the performances of Prakash Raj, Revathi, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala and appreciated Sricharan Pakala’s impactful background score.

Rana Daggubati, too, expressed his admiration, calling the film “very well done.”

While Sesh was humbled by the industry’s praise, the most meaningful recognition came from Major Sandeep’s parents. The actor had the honor of watching the film in Bangalore alongside Dhanalakshmi and Unnikrishnan, the Major’s mother and father.

In a deeply touching gesture, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan attended the screening wearing the same saree she had worn 23 years ago during her son’s pipping ceremony. She also wore the watch gifted to her by Major Sandeep, making the moment even more poignant and emotional.

As Adivi Sesh continues to honor Major Sandeep’s legacy, Major remains a powerful cinematic tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of a true hero.