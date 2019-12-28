Author Dasu Krishnamoorthy's second book The Seaside Bride is a delightful read

An astonishing clarity of thought and easy-flowing prose are the hallmarks of the 93-year-old Dasu Krishnamoorty's work 'The Seaside Bride and Other Stories'. Self-published, the author's second book released in 2019, is a delightful read, with Krishnamoorty revealing an interesting fact that all of the 12 stories published were written after he completed 85 years of age! His is an ageless spirit and energy level for sure as he writes as part of his introduction on old age: 'Old age is not a terminal illness or a cardinal crime. It is a state of mind. It is a natural process not to be dreaded. The real old are those who have stopped thinking. For that matter, death doesn't spare the young either. If you know these immortal truths, you will enjoy old age'.



Lucidly describing his journey from Bezwada to Hyderabad to Ahmedabad to New Delhi to the USA in what the book's blurb describes as 'four significant migrations that defined his life', Krishnamoorty uses his command of the language to describe in simple yet elegant manner the lives and times of the India in the first six decades of the 20th century, till the time he reaches Delhi in 1969. Local readers would be interested in his Hyderabad narrative, which clearly brings to life the last days of the Nizam's rule and how it had retained its pre-eminent position as the envy of the Britishers for its ultra-modern living conditions and facilities. Of course, the love-soaked language he reserves for Bezwada, where he spent his formative years in a mansion of 21 rooms built by his grandfather gives a bird's eye view of the pivotal slot which the city enjoyed. The author even describes it akin to Venice with its canals running across the city and with the majestic River Krishna's presence.

'The Seaside Bride', the story on which the book's title is based is a riveting read. It traces the typical environment in a middle-class Brahmin household where the boys are coaxed into marriage with a combo of emotional blackmail and gentle allurements. It is autobiographical and Krishnamoorty scores brilliantly when he writes vividly about the Bapatla town of the 1950s, the small-town ambience and the route that he takes to walk up to the girl's house as part of the pre-marriage exercise to visit her and approve of her. The minute detailing of the dress and appearance of his would-be wife as she is introduced to his family is a sure shot indicator of his commendable memory levels.

Yet, as one can comprehend, not everything is hunky-dory in the author's life, especially his current status as an American citizen, away from his home and hearth, living among his own, yet feeling the vacuum of loneliness. In all, it is a lucid take of a man, who has seen and experienced it all, even though his vision is reduced to a 20-feet distance due to glaucoma. Krishnamoorty is an inspiring person because of his zest for life and the command of the language which he uses at will to highlight it in very clear terms.