Bangash Bros raise voice against child abuse

The duo spoke to The Hans India regarding their new EP. So let's have a look into it.

'We For Love' is an ambitious project; how was it working with so many talented artists and all of them being veterans in their respective fields?



Amaan: 'We For Love' has the most diverse lineup of soundscapes and sensibilities. Everything seamlessly comes together in divine accord, from electronic to classical, from thumri to bhajans. Infact this EP is our first presentation with so many artists coming together for a noble cause.

Ayaan: The title track 'We for Love' with Karsh Kale is in the electronic space. The way with Shubha Mudgal called 'Fire Within' is the beautiful Raga Shree with the vocals and Sarod seamlessly sailing together. We played the evergreen bhajan Janaki Nath written by Goswami Tulsidas with the brilliant Mahesh Kale and Divine Krishna with Malini Awasthi, who is taking forward the legacy of Girija Devi and the colour of Thumri. Our father presents the iconic favourite hymn of Mahatma Gandhi, Vaishnav Janato. The prolific Paresh Maity has been instrumental in creating the cover art of the presentation and has taken inspiration from his Odyssey of Celebration XII.

An initiative has been taken to support justice for every child campaign against child sexual abuse launched by the Kailash Satyarthi children foundation. Elaborate about this initiative more?



Amaan: Music is a powerful medium that connects humankind. No one has the right to take a child's innocence and childhood away. The idea was to create endless pathways to make a positive impact, uplifting and action-inspiring. The prolific Paresh Maity has been instrumental in creating the cover art of the presentation and has taken inspiration from his Odyssey of Celebration XII. It was always a desire to work with all these artists, but one didn't reach out due to our schedules. However, perhaps it took a sentiment as powerful as this to get us all together. The EP aims to raise awareness and proceeds for the 'Justice For Every Child' campaign. Today, the appeal of socially conscious music is widespread, and we are happy to contribute to this revolution time and again. We thank every artist on the project for wholeheartedly participating in the process and making this EP one of our most memorable collaborative pieces thus far.

What is the biggest musical life lesson you have learned from your legendary father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan?



Amaan: Even though our conditioning was in a musical environment, now it's a passion and a reason for my existence. Being Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Saheb's son is a matter of great honour. I feel highly privileged that God allowed me to be born to him. Of course, my father's music is undoubtedly the real inspiration, but so is his humility, simplicity, and politeness. Almost unreal for a man of his stature. The relationship was more of a father-son than a teacher disciple. Of course the change in role for him and for us from a guru to father and back to a guru is somewhat effortless; however, it is a relationship with two people!

Ayaan: Apart of humanity and compassion, I learnt that to be a musician is in itself a blessing as you are not answerable to anyone but yourself. You are in a creative frenzy for those few hours when you are on stage, sometimes supernaturally unreal. There are times when you get off stage only to realise that something special happened up there that day. It's a blessing to be in a profession of what you love doing. To be a musician is in itself a blessing as you are not answerable to anyone but yourself. You are in a creative frenzy for those few hours when you are onstage, sometimes supernaturally unreal. There are times when you get off stage only to realise that something special happened up there on stage that day.

Ayaan, last year your twins dropped their maiden single 'Our Love', do they have any plans to release any more music? How are they as students?



Ayaan: The silver lining of the lockdown has been the fact that I could teach my twins Zohaan and Abeer for extended hours. They gave a Birthday surprise to my father with 'Our Love' in 2020. We managed that in the peak times of the lockdown. It was challenging. They have to work hard, and God willing, play live very soon! They need all your blessings. I can only share the greatest wealth I have, which is music; beyond that, it's their journey and wish to do what they like.

The Hindustani classical music was considered India's treasure; do you think that's the case presently? If not, what do you all feel is lacking?



Amaan: Your music reflects who you are as a person. Whenever you collaborate or perform with anyone, it is important to know each other's nature and temperament and collectively try to make a flower bouquet. You must be happy when you are on stage as Indian classical music is deeply connected to spirituality. Classical music very organically adapts to changing times and trends. It's interesting to see that.

Ayaan: The idea is to create endless pathways to make a positive impact, uplifting and action-inspiring. There is no formula or rule book to how should presen classical music.

Tell us about your upcoming projects



Amaan: Hoping that live events gain momentum again, the planet heals with kinder and happier times. We are scheduled to teach at the University of New Mexico in spring and show in the US and Europe.

Ayaan: We have some more unique collaborations lined up for this year. I am very excited about those and some film scores we are working on!