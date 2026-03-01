Biking adventures with unmissable food stops along mammoth lakes

Think is only for hiking and skiing? Think again. With an impressive range of biking trails—from relaxed scenic paths to adrenaline-pumping descents—this mountain town is a true playground for cyclists of all skill levels. Even better, Mammoth’s riding routes pair perfectly with standout food and drink stops that make every mile worth it. From leisurely e-bike cruises to expert downhill runs, here are four must-ride adventures, each matched with a delicious reward at the finish.

Lakes Basin Path – Skadi

Ease into your cycling adventures with a ride along the Lakes Basin Path, a rewarding five-mile one-way route that climbs from town into Mammoth’s iconic Lakes Basin. Ideal for beginners and e-bike riders, the paved trail winds past rushing creeks, towering pines, and postcard-worthy alpine views. Turn around at Twin Lakes or continue toward Horseshoe Lake for even more serene scenery. While the grades are gentle, the route still gains over 1,000 feet in elevation—just enough to feel accomplished without being overwhelming.

Your reward awaits at Skadi, one of Mammoth’s most celebrated dining destinations. Chef Ian Algerøen delivers inventive fine dining inspired by seasonal ingredients, with a rotating menu that keeps locals and visitors coming back. Expect beautifully plated dishes, thoughtful flavour combinations, and a curated beer and wine selection, all served in a warm, intimate space that feels effortlessly refined.

Mammoth Rock Trail – East Side Bake Shop (Morning) + Devils Creek Distillery (Afternoon)

Start your day at to fuel your ride. This local gem serves fresh-baked sourdough loaves, hot mini quiches, and indulgent treats like blackberry jam bread pudding and dark chocolate spice cookies. Pair your pick with organic coffee from Mt. Whitney Coffee Roasters.

The Mammoth RockTrail is a 5.3-mile one-way moderate ride blending history, scenery, and technical challenge. Beginning off Sherwin Creek Road, it climbs through sandy washes into forested singletrack once travelled by mule trains during the gold-mining era. Riders are rewarded with sweeping views of the Sherwin Range and a close-up of Mammoth Rock, a dramatic limestone and marble formation. Take care on the return, as the trail is shared with hikers and equestrians.

Afterward, toast your effort at Devils Creek Distillery. Founded in 2017 by the Mendel family, this high-altitude craft distillery produces small-batch whiskeys using alpine snowmelt and locally sourced grains. Visit the tasting room on weekends or book a private experience to sample their distinctive spirits.

Uptown/Downtown – Shelter Distillery

Starting in The Village, intermediate riders can tackle the Uptown Trail, a 10-mile out-and-back singletrack offering smooth flow and just the right amount of challenge. The route winds through red fir forests, skirts Highway 203, passes the historic Earthquake Fault, and loops back toward North Village via the Downtown Trail.

Roll straight into The Village to refuel at Shelter Distilling. Known for mountain-inspired spirits distilled on site, Shelter crafts cocktails ranging from crisp and refreshing to bold and spicy. Pair your drink with poke tostadas, smashburgers, harissa shrimp tacos, or a bright mandarin orange salad—the perfect post-ride celebration.

Bullet Downhill – The Eatery at Mammoth Brewing Company

For riders craving a challenge, Bullet Downhill at delivers in full. This 2.3-mile steep, technical descent features rock gardens, drops, tight turns, and high-speed sections that demand precision and focus. A true test for advanced mountain bikers, it has hosted national-calibre downhill races.

After conquering the course, head to for a well-earned feast. The Damn Good Mammoth Burger is a must, best paired with a locally crafted beer or house-made root beer. Bring your full-face helmet and pads—this trail is no joke—but the bragging rights and the burger are worth it. Whether cruising lakeside paths or charging downhill lines, Mammoth Lakes proves the best bike rides don’t end at the trailhead—they end at the table.