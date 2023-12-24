Live
Bookshelf
Lustus The Prince of Darkness
Author: Dr Jernail Singh Anand
Publisher: Poetry Society Of India
Price: Rs 599/
Lustus: The Prince Of Darkness casts a spell on the imagination of its readers. He is a Corporate of Evil who succeeds ageing Satan. He wants to shake man’s emotional balance by disturbing his personal life (sex life) so that he cannot think rationally. He wants bastardization of the human race so he forbids love and introduces the institution of marriage where people lead manipulated lives. He also develops a homovid vaccination so that animals, birds and winds develop human qualities of jealousy and start hoarding things. Gods have a tough time defeating him because he was invisibly seated in the minds of men. Lustus is a modern satire which attacks our modern civilization. The epic won Special Mention at the London Book Festival. And got into Univ syllabus also.T ranslations available in Persian, Bengali, French and Arabic.
Just Another Horrible Year
Author: Srikar Chitta
Publisher: Evincepub
Price: Rs 125/
False accusations pile up in Michael’s school, Principal Chore is kicked out, and an evil person takes over that proud institution. Desperate to clear their beloved principal’s name, three children take on an investigation - and discover a villainous plot! Can Michael and his friends save their principal and their school? Full of twists and turns and narrated with dollops of humour and sprinkles of suspense, Just Another Horrible Year will strike a chord with you and keep you hooked throughout!
Set of Some Rhymes of Different Themes and Times
Author: Aman Sharma
Publisher: Astitva Prakashan
Price: Rs 130/
The book Set of Some Rhymes of Different Themes and Times, is a set of some of my poems of different themes and times. It has collection of the poems which were composed at sea as well as on different locations. These poems have my point of view on different aspects of life from my observation. I just penned down those aspects in my rhymes. These poems remind me of my past and recent experiences of life.
The Mahabharata and Dharma Discourse
Author : Dr. Nitin Malhotra
Publisher: Cambridge Scholars
Price: Rs £58.99
Indian Price: : INR 6216.45
This compact and engaging text provides unique insights into the issues of ‘dharma’ in the Indian epic the Mahābhārata. The word ‘dharma’ is untranslatable and usually mistaken to mean religion. However, as argued here, it is evident through the tales of the epic that the word ‘dharma’ is an umbrella term for all the deeds one does in one’s life. Each chapter of this book is expository, as well as explanatory, providing examples through the tales of the Mahābhārata. The book will be of great interest to research scholars, Indologists and commentators, through its use of tales, narratives, parables, and fables as evidence for understanding the issues of dharma embedded in the Mahābhārata.