1773- 25th May 1825

Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarbar Ray was the leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1847 of Khurda. He was the landlord of Rodhanga and was nominated as the Senapati by the king of Khurda.

A conspiracy was made against him by Krushna Singh who recorded Buxis entire landed properties rights in his brother's name. This lead to a revolution and Buxi was Sardar of the revolution.

In the year 1817, about 400 armed and loyal tribal subjects of Ghumusar King Srikar Bhanja rose into rebellion against the Britishers and forcibly entered into Banapur area as because the king had been detained in the prison by the British rulers.

Buxi Jagabandhu marched towards Banapur alongwith the Paik army. All the Daleis, Dalbeheras and Paik Sardars of Khurda joined with Buxi to drive Britishers out from Khurda soil. The Paiks set fire Banapur police station and other Government buildings and killed the police and British supporters and looted the Govt. treasury.

In order to crush the rebellion, military law was promulgated in Khurda, Lembai Pragana and Kothadesh area by the British rulers. As many as 123 Paik leaders were nabbed and deported to remote islands

Buxi left Khurda and entered into the dense forest of Ghumusar. After lot of efforts by Britishers, Buxi surrendered before British rulers, He died in 1825.