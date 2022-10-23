Covid taking toll on students’ learning

A survey conducted by UNICEF revealed that more than 25 to 30 crore Indian students' education had been affected due to the Covid Pandemic. As schools closed, the absence of socio-academic experiences significantly impacted the student's physical, mental and emotional well-being.



Post-pandemic, schools welcomed students with an expectation of returning to normalcy, but it came with challenges.

Online classes, though a boon, created an enormous gap between teaching and comprehending.

Students who could not access digital learning devices or connect with their peers found it difficult to keep up with their daily classes.

The shift to a completely online learning mode and lack of discipline resulted in less student engagement; their attention span declined drastically.

Post-pandemic students' behavioural issues at schools

Attention deficit



There has been a profound impact on students' learning and socio-emotional needs since the pandemic began, leading to poor concentration and a capricious attitude. In addition, an increase in indoor engagements and a reduction in outdoor activities have demotivated students. As a result, it isn't easy to sustain their interest during classroom lectures.

Inadequate articulation



The sudden transition from an isolated environment to an interactive space has become a challenge for many. Educators have noticed significant decreases in oral and written communication skills among students across grades.

Increased screen-time



The pandemic promoted screen time among children, leading to eye strain and adverse effects on their mental health. Disciplining students has become a challenge due to their inventiveness in hiding devices in their pockets, sweatshirts, or even open pockets of their backpacks. Increased screen time has contributed to a lack of physical activity, leading to obesity and other issues among young people.

Psychological distress



The pandemic has affected the psychological well-being of students. Students have been and continue to battle anxiety, alienation, fear and confusion more than ever.

The school plays a crucial role in the psychosocial development of students. As a result, young people develop a sense of belonging through learning, playing, and socialising with their peers. The teachers support students in their learning process and assist them with their overall well-being; educators have become sensitive and mindful when communicating and assessing students' skills.

Students' learning is also largely impacted by their behaviour and behavioural management. It has become challenging for educators to attend to the increased behavioural changes, which have affected student learning in many ways.

For example, the emergence of learning loss or unfinished learning during this period of uncertainty has put teachers and educators in a critical place to help children return to classroom learning while ensuring their emotional well- being and learning throughout the process.

With the emergence of the Covid pandemic, we have realised that the future is uncertain. Our educators are mindful of it, helping our students become lifelong learners.



(The author is the Head of School, Ekya School ITPL, Bangalore)