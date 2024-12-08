Dark chocolate may lower type 2 diabetes risk: Study

A new long-term study published in the BMJ reveals that consuming dark chocolate five times a week may significantly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, the same benefits do not extend to milk chocolate, which has been linked to long-term weight gain.

The study highlights that dark chocolate contains high levels of flavanols—natural compounds found in plants—that promote heart health and may lower the risk of diabetes. Despite these findings, the relationship between chocolate consumption and diabetes prevention has been controversial due to inconsistent results in previous research.

To address this gap, researchers analyzed data from three large U.S. observational studies involving 192,208 participants who were free from diabetes, heart disease, or cancer at the start. Over a 25-year average monitoring period, they examined the impact of chocolate consumption on type 2 diabetes risk, specifically distinguishing between dark and milk chocolate.

Out of the participants, 18,862 developed type 2 diabetes. After accounting for lifestyle and dietary factors, those consuming at least five servings of chocolate weekly had a 10% lower rate of type 2 diabetes compared to those who rarely indulged.

When focusing on chocolate subtypes, the results were even more striking. Among 111,654 participants analyzed for dark versus milk chocolate intake, 4,771 developed type 2 diabetes. Dark chocolate consumers who ate five or more servings weekly had a 21% lower risk of diabetes, while no significant benefits were observed for milk chocolate. Additionally, each extra serving of dark chocolate per week reduced diabetes risk by 3%.

The researchers call for clinical trials to confirm the findings and understand the mechanisms behind dark chocolate’s protective effects. These results underscore the potential health benefits of dark chocolate, though moderation and a balanced diet remain key.