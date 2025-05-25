Dubai’s May seasonal dining delights

Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene continues to evolve — blending seasonal ingredients with cultural flair and global innovation. From mindful menus crafted around energy healing to contemporary Italian feasts inspired by travel and tradition, these restaurants are serving more than just a meal — they’re delivering an experience.

TAAMA

TAAMA, nestled within the tranquil Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, introduces a new plant-based menu that focuses on nourishing the body and soul. Designed with high-vibrational ingredients, the menu aims to realign chakras and provide deep nourishment. From the Chakra Bowls — featuring energy-aligned dishes like the Root Chakra bowl with beetroot & wild neem, Khichdi and Tempeh Noodles, TAAMA’s offerings encourage a mindful dining experience. The beverage menu includes High Vibrational Smoothies, Ayurvedic Rituals Lemonades, and Ceremonial Cacao to further enhance spiritual balance. Whether you’re seeking a soulful meal or a space to reset, TAAMA offers a sanctuary for intentional nourishment.

FI’LIA

A Journey Through Italy’s Heart — Reimagined Menu Inspired by Travel and Tradition

Fi’lia, the region’s first female-led Michelin-select restaurant, unveils a new à la carte menu crafted by Chef Célia Stoecklin, inspired by her travels across Italy. The menu takes diners on a sensory adventure through Italy’s diverse regions, combining beloved flavours with contemporary twists. Start with classics like the Fritto Misto, Polpette, and Crudo di Salmone, before indulging in handmade pastas like the Sicilian Tagliolini al Limone or decadent Mafaldine al Tartufo. Fi’lia’s pizzas are a testament to tradition, from the Salame e Parmigiano to the rustic Calzone and Bresaola e Burrata. End with indulgent desserts like Fi’lia Gelato and Torta della Mamma. Pair all this with an extensive wine list and creative cocktails for a true Italian dining experience.

Prime52

A Specially Curated Three-Course Menu for Dubai Restaurant Week 2025

Prime52, located on the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, presents a limited-time three-course

menu during Dubai Restaurant Week from May 9th to 25th. For AED 250 per person, guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Caesar Salad with Cecina, Black Angus Steak Tartare, and Cedar Wood Roasted Norwegian Salmon. The main course options include USDA Prime Black Angus Striploin and Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle, followed by indulgent desserts like Apple Tarte Tatin and Chocolate Bliss. Enjoy this culinary experience with stunning views of Dubai Marina.

Armani/Ristorante

Spring-Inspired Elegance — A Vibrant Selection of Seasonal Dishes

Armani/Ristorante, the Michelin-starred dining destination in the Burj Khalifa, introduces a new à la carte menu curated by Executive Chef Giovanni Papi, celebrating the essence of spring. The menu features vibrant starters like Uovo in Primavera and Battuto di Manzo, followed by fresh pastas such as Tortelli with Wagyu and Tortelli with green pea and fennel ravioli. Indulge in mains like Spigola Selvaggia and Guancia di Wagyu, and finish with desserts like Baba’ and Noci. These seasonal dishes offer an exquisite blend of fresh, bold flavours in a luxurious setting, embodying the spirit of spring.

Thiptara

A Midday Thai Escape: ‘The Taste of Siam’ Business Lunch

Thiptara in Downtown Dubai introduces The Taste of Siam, a three-course weekday business lunch starting May 5th. Priced at AED 150 per person, the set menu includes Thai classics such as Pomelo Salad, Satay Chicken, and Stir-Fried Beef, with mains like Red Curry and Crispy Fried Fish. For dessert, enjoy Mango Sticky Rice or Corn Cake. Served Monday to Friday from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, this lunch offers a serene dining experience overlooking Burj Lake, perfect for a midday escape or client meetings.