Experience Saudi Culture in Mumbai

To give prospective travellers a taste of what they can expect from a visit to Saudi, the Saudi Tourism Board has curated an immersive experience in Mumbai until October 2. Nestled under a mammoth dome in BKC, this is Saudi’s first consumer event in India and gives travellers a chance to explore and interact with the destination before they book their tickets. From the iconic Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla to the bustling souks of Historic Jeddah, here’s everything you must not miss at Spectacular Saudi:

A Window into Saudi’s Iconic Cultural Experiences

Walking through the exhibition, guided by a storyteller, the stunning Sadu installation was a standout. A handicraft, deeply rooted in traditions from the country’s northern region - this ancient weaving technique is recognized by UNESCO. Beneath the colossal installation, you’ll witness Saudi women skillfully weaving intricate Sadu pieces by hand, showcasing their remarkable craftsmanship and dedication to preserving this cherished cultural art form.

Sensory Galore

The scent of Bakhoor is one that you pick up as soon as you enter the Spectacular Saudi event. Known to improve mental clarity, and bring a sense of zen to your entire spiritual system - you’ll find the hosts filling the space with this calming scent accompanied by Arabic tunes on the ‘Qanun’. Next, as you step into a gate inspired by Saudi’s Maraya Concert Hall, you will find a little oasis on your left, serving authentic Arabic coffee and dates. Grab a cup of Qahwa as you continue through the immersive display.

Culinary Experiences

Replicating the souks of Saudi, the event offered a host of vegetarian Saudi dishes, to give visitors a taste of what they can expect on their forthcoming visit to the country. You can choose to start with savoury options like traditional Kabsa and later move on to Knafeh.

Deals and plenty of inspiration to book your visit to Saudi

Here’s where the magic begins for a dedicated explorer. If you’re a Visa or Mastercard holder, you can apply for a multiple-entry 12-month Saudi visa at the Tasheer kiosks on-site. Within just 48 hours, you’re ready to make your dream adventure a reality.

And there’s more! Saudi has introduced exclusive travel deals to make your trip both affordable and unforgettable. Whether you’re seeking a luxury retreat or a family vacation, there are discounted travel packages available, including 5-night group tours starting at INR 99,999. There are tons of exciting airfare offers up for grabs as well. Saudia Airlines is offering a buy one get 50% off business class tickets and 15% off all economy class fares.

If you’re a fan of new and unique experiences, the event is open every day from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. till October 2, and registration is free on the Visit Saudi website.