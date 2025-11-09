Fifteen years of creative evolution

The India Film Project (IFP), one of the world’s largest creative festivals, is set to return for its landmark 15th edition on November 29 and 30 at Mumbai’s iconic Mehboob Studios. Over the past fifteen years, IFP has grown from a small idea into a global platform where imagination, culture, and collaboration converge—bringing together creators from across the world to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.

What started as a dorm-room concept has now evolved into a festival that draws thousands of participants and millions of viewers globally. This year, IFP’s famed 50-Hour Creative Challenges have seen a record-breaking 40,000 participants from over 350 cities and 23 countries across six categories—Filmmaking, Music, Design, Photography, Writing, and Performing Arts.

Founder Ritam Bhatnagar reflected on the milestone, saying, “What began as a small idea shared among passionate creators has now grown into one of the world’s leading celebrations of creativity and culture. This milestone year is our way of celebrating that journey—from a single idea to a global festival that inspires millions.”

The jury for Season 15 boasts industry stalwarts such as filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, musician Hariharan, actress Sheeba Chaddha, novelist Bilal Siddiqi, filmmaker Kanu Behl, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and designer Gajesh Mitkari, among others.

Banerjee shared, “Storytelling has always been about curiosity, and IFP thrives on that. Fifteen years in, it continues to promote curiosity in cinema and art—that’s what makes it so special.”

Actor Sheeba Chaddha added, “IFP empowers artists to express and evolve without limits. It’s built a beautiful space for creativity to flourish, and I’m thrilled to be part of this milestone edition.”

Over the years, IFP has hosted over 1.2 lakh participants, 1,400 speakers, and representation from eight countries, featuring global names like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mira Nair, Asif Kapadia, Tom Schulman, and Indian luminaries such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal.

With its 15th edition promising inspiring conversations, performances, and workshops, IFP continues to stand as a beacon for creativity—celebrating ideas that push artistic boundaries and voices that shape the cultural landscape.