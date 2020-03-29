Glamorous girls and their inspiring workouts

"I'm doing virtual workout with my trainer followed by virtual yoga!! Everyday!!

Bhawana Tanmayi

Due to COVID- 19 pandemic, all activities in Telugu film industry have been put on hold for a month from now. To not to let this time go waste, actresses of Telugu film industry are utilising this quality time to work out indoors. To stay fit, and not put on weight sitting at home, tinsel town divas have opted for yoga, meditation, pilates and a lot more. Take a look at what they have to say about it.

Tamannaah Bhatia





"Yoga is not about touching your toes, it's about what you learn on the way down." What an apt quote by Jigar Gor Using my me time practicing yoga in my garden," (sic) wrote Tamannaah as she shares some of those amazing and flexible yoga poses on her social media account. After returning to glory with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and F2, the actress was recently seen dancing for a peppy number in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress is enjoying her self-isolation period by working out hard and shedding some kilos at her Mumbai home.



Rakul Preet Singh





This girl is taking the internet by storm with her workout videos. Even if there is no chance to head to the gym, Rakul is taking classes online and is busy not wasting the free time she has got as a part of the lockdown of the country. When approached, she said, "I'm doing virtual workout with my trainer followed by virtual yoga!! Everyday!! I have been posting videos also of how you can train well without a gym also... specially at a time like this we need to build up our immunity... train well! Eat well! Rest well!"



Pranitha Subhash





Pranitha, just like every one of us, has got a long break from work and she is super happy about it as she got to utilise the time for doing some Pilates and yoga at home. She wrote, "Self-quarantine doesn't mean you need to give up on your workout routine. In fact yoga will help you build immunity. Just remember to sanitize before and after, keep distance and stay safe! And NO gatherings big or small, but glad that my one-to-one class with Shruti is still on!" (sic)



Shraddha Das





Despite having photo-shoots, endorsements and films, Shraddha never misses her workout schedules. She is currently enjoying the 13th day of self-quarantine and is one of the happiest persons who is super happy about the lock down. "I am not depressed or feeling alone or bored with this phase. In fact I am happy that I am working out for three to four hours in a day, whereas on any other day, I get workout for an hour or so. I am do yoga, chanting and meditations and can't tell you how better it makes me feel," said Shraddha.



Also, she further added that all the women out there should at least workout for half an hour as there's some 'me' time for all of us now. "Trust me, it will bring a lot of change within and we can feel it too. Any basic or beginners video on YouTube and it will make magic," she added.

Raashi Khanna





Raashi is an inspiration to many young girls out there. Many filmmakers asked her to cut down her weight for the sake of roles. Raashi took it as a challenge, hit the gym, shed many kilos and shut all those mouths that body-shamed her. She is doing yoga in the beautiful balcony of her home has something to say to people who still feel they need to hit the gym to lose weight. "I know how hard and challenging it is to lose weight. But once you get used to it, you will enjoy it. Besides workout, even good and proper diet is also important. So that is what I am focusing on during this period," she added.

