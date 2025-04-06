Grace under spotlight: Pratibha Ranta responds with poise to IIFA 2025 Best Actress controversy

Actress Pratibha Ranta, who made a striking impression in Laapataa Ladies, has finally addressed the buzz surrounding this year’s IIFA Awards. While Nitanshi Goel walked away with the Best Actress trophy, many critics and fans felt Pratibha deserved the accolade for her moving portrayal of Jaya—a young woman who ditches societal norms to chase her dreams.

At the Lakmé Fashion Week, speaking from the Magnum lounge, Pratibha responded to the ongoing debate with grace and maturity. “No, I am very happy that I got the Best Debut award. I think it’s absolutely fine. She (Nitanshi) deserves it, everybody has got their deserving awards,” she told. Her calm and collected demeanor silenced speculation, showcasing the rising star’s grounded personality in the face of growing fame.

The young actress bagged the Best Debut award for her performance in Laapataa Ladies, which has been widely appreciated for its strong feminist undertones and relatable characters. Recalling her IIFA experience, Pratibha said, “It felt like a dream come true. I have always watched the show on TV at home. Just being there, hearing everyone talk about Laapataa Ladies, made me feel truly welcomed. It was an incredible moment.”

Apart from her impressive performance on screen, Pratibha also shared snippets of her life and personality at the fashion event. On staying cheerful during challenging days, she revealed her go-to comfort fix—ice cream. “If I’m feeling down, I would call for ice cream. If I were an ice cream, I would choose Magnum Dark Chocolate,” she smiled. Her food philosophy is as balanced as her attitude: “If you feel like eating something, go ahead, and later just do a workout; it’s absolutely fine.”

When it comes to fashion, Ranta prefers the minimalist route. “Less is more,” she asserted, describing her preference for simple and elegant styles. But she’s not one to shy away from experimenting. “Sometimes I also believe in experimenting because it’s fun,” she added.

Pratibha Ranta’s rising popularity, combined with her humility and openness, makes her one of the most promising talents in the industry today. With her debut already making waves and her graceful response to award show chatter, she’s clearly carving a niche for herself—both on and off screen.