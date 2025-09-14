Grooving to the melodies at New Orleans’ iconic music venues

New Orleans beats to the rhythms of its own soul and is often called the birthplace of Jazz. Iconic venues preserve the fascinating legends and history that shaped the city’s musical identity, bringing music lovers from all over the world to engage in its melodies. These historic stages celebrate different genres and are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the beating heart of New Orleans.

Preservation Hall

Once an art gallery in the 1950s, this French Quarter venue became legendary in the 1960s as New Orleans jazz outshined the art displays. Today, it stands as a global symbol of jazz, home to the world-renowned Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Tipitina’s

Opened in the 1970s Uptown and named after Professor Longhair’s classic tune, Tipitina’s quickly became a staple for local music lovers. Though its juice bar roots remain only in its banana logo, this Galactic-owned club still pulses at the city’s core.

Kermit’s Mother-in-Law Lounge

Founded by Ernie K-Doe in 1994 and revived by Kermit Ruffins in 2014, this Tremé venue is both pub and monument. It continues to embody the joyous, living spirit of New Orleans music.

Maple Leaf Bar

Since 1974, this Oak Street institution has hosted live music nearly every night. Known for funk, jazz, blues, zydeco, and more, the Maple Leaf remains one of the city’s longest-running venues.

Snug Harbor

Located in a restored 1800s storefront in the Marigny, this jazz bistro offers music alongside delicious dining. Its intimate setting makes it a perfect stop for pure New Orleans sound.

Candlelight Lounge

In the Tremé, the Candlelight Lounge has become a brass band hub and neighborhood favorite. With post-second line jams and free red beans and rice on Mondays, it exudes local flavor.

Vaughan’s Lounge

Tucked in Bywater, this quirky lounge is accessed through a buzzer at its side door. Inside, you’ll find jazz, blues, cheap drinks, and the kind of character that makes New Orleans unforgettable.

d.b.a.

On Frenchmen Street, d.b.a. blends great music with one of the city’s best craft beer selections. Its laid-back vibe attracts locals and travelers alike.

Chickie Wah Wah

Hop the Canal Streetcar to this Mid-City gem, where live music pairs with BBQ plates and daily drink specials. Known as a dance hotspot, Chickie Wah Wah lives up to its playful name.

Toulouse Theater

Opening in 1970 as a cinema, this French Quarter venue has evolved through phases as Shim Sham Club and One Eyed Jacks. Today, Toulouse Theater offers music, comedy, drag, and burlesque, keeping its stage alive with diverse performances.

The Maison

A Frenchmen Street highlight, The Maison offers three levels of music, food, and drinks. With nightly shows and late-night dining, it’s a one-stop hub for entertainment.

Spotted Cat

Nicknamed “The Cat,” this jazz haven on Frenchmen Street has appeared in films, commercials, and media worldwide. Its mural-clad exterior makes it impossible to miss, while inside, the music captures the city’s essence.

House of Blues New Orleans

Part of the iconic national chain, the French Quarter’s House of Blues has welcomed major acts and local talent since 1994. Alongside its main hall, the Foundation Room offers intimate shows, VIP experiences, and upscale dining.

Siberia

For something off the jazz trail, head to Bywater’s Siberia, where punk, metal, indie, and underground acts dominate. With comedy, drag, burlesque, and hearty bar food, it’s a venue that thrives on eclectic energy.

From world-famous stages like Preservation Hall to hidden gems like Vaughan’s Lounge, New Orleans’ music venues echo the soul of a city built on rhythm. Each space preserves history while offering new sounds, ensuring that the music never stops in the Crescent City.