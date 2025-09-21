Igniting youth with purpose, not rage

A UN Report titled ‘The Power of 1.8 billion’ emphasises that nations with large youth populations can thrive if they invest in education, health, and rights. Yet, history shows that youthful energy has too often been diverted toward war and exploitation. Today, the real question is whether we can channel this strength toward peace, innovation, and nation-building.

A UN Report titled ‘The Power of 1.8 billion’ said that developing countries with large youth populations could see their economies soar, provided they invest heavily in young people’s education and health and protect their rights.

However, going by the history of over the last two and a half thousand years or so, it’s been observed by historians that nations across the world have been enrolling the youth who have courage and grit, mostly to build up their military might, as a result of which millions of youths have thus been used as grist to the war-mills. Apart from this, most other institutions—corporates included—have been making no better use of the energy and earnestness of the youth as well.And hence, it’s essential to ask: are we equipping our youth with the values, vision, and purpose that can lead them and the nation to lasting success? With misuse of youngsters on a massive scale, it is high time to think whether these are the best uses of youthful energy and whether there are no other courage-needing activities to which the vigour and stamina of our youth can best be addressed? Also, let us ask ourselves whether there is no way to end the curse of wars which devour so many of our talented youths?

Mahatma Gandhi believed in creating from youth a cadre of inspiring and competent role models and change agents with the courage of conviction who in turn will trigger off the process of building a healthy nation. In fact, in today’s digital era, the youth are not merely foot soldiers; they are creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, climate warriors, and agents of social transformation.

From launching start-ups that solve local problems to leading campaigns for mental health, gender equality, and environmental sustainability, many young Indians are already showcasing how positive energy can rewrite the narrative of a nation. What they need is support, trust, and guidance.

Remember! A nation which allows its youth to travel far on the path paved with indiscipline, violence, and disrespect to elders and teachers, unwittingly permits itself to be dragged down the hill to a state of chaos in the not-too-distant future.

The youth, it must be known, are like a double-edged sword; they can be used to destroy an enemy in its hideouts or, alternatively, they can also spread terror in their own territory by sabre-rattling. Hence, if they are instigated to sit in strike and to go wild so as to wreck the national property, and to point daggers at those whom their nation has appointed as their teachers, and to indulge in acts of arson and rampage at the slightest provocation, then, they would become an army who will pull down the structure of their own nation without any remorse.

We are standing at the edge of opportunity and responsibility. Hence, parents, educators, leaders, and society at large must now work as a cohesive unit to ignite in our youth not just ambition, but character; not just skill, but service; not just energy, but empathy.

The task is monumental, but the rewards are even greater, for in uplifting our youth, we uplift the soul of our nation. Let us, therefore, be wiser to consider our youths to be our present working strength, and our prospective nation-builders, for, “the youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the partners of today.”

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)