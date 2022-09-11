Insightful reflections

Author, former Union Minister, and IPS Retired P V Rangayya Naidu's autobiography "A Youth Quest – Elite Force to National Politics" was launched at an event in Hyderabad, recently by the Director General of Police Mahender Reddy in the presence of distinguished guests at the Dr MCR HRD Institute.

The autobiography in English and Telugu is available in hardcover and eBook is a deep dive into the life of the former IPS officer, and his life as the Director General of Police and as the Union Minister of India thereafter over the years narrated by the 90-year-old veteran PV Rangayya Naidu himself and written by Ven Meddala.

The Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, who received the first copy of the book, said that it is an inspiring book that stirs inspiration in every one of us, which captures the stupendous, and successful journey of PV Rangayya Naidu in public service. He added, that writing an autobiography is difficult since one must try and recollect insightful incidents of the past with a vision to augur what lessons can be drawn from those experiences. The book narrates his humble beginnings to what he is today.

Unveiling the book and speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Mahender Reddy said, the book was an honest description of one's life honestly lived with a great deal of service motto, gratitude for whatever had come his way. He has described friends with openness and cited from the book in which the author talks about his life experiences.

The foreword of the book was penned by M K Narayan, Former Governor of West Bengal, and erstwhile National Security Advisor of India. He describes, "This is an interesting biography of an individual who had no pretensions of greatness when young but achieved pinnacles of fame subsequently while many of us aspire to, but few achieve. What makes him stand apart from his colleagues is his decision, if he had to serve the nation, he need to join politics. "

Ven Maddala, who assisted in writing the autobiography read an important excerpts from the autobiography, and mentions a noteworthy views of, PV Rangayya, "Any reform in the electoral process can be carried out if all political parties have the combined political will to bring the reforms. If political parties look at the election process from their narrow point of view, nothing can be done to reform the process."

In his response, the author PV Rangayya Naidu thanked DGP M Mahender Reddy for being at the function. He recalled how he had joined the IPS and his journey thereafter serving the people of the state of Andhra Pradesh and the nation in different capacities. He said he had served the nation several decades and continued to render services to the people through his charitable trust even at this super senior age actively overseeing the trust work and solving societal problems. He dedicated the book to his wife Lakshmi Rangayya Naidu.

The proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Lakshmi Rangayya Naidu Charitable Trust, which is involved in various activities to take care of the underprivileged sections of the society.