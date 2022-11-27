Is enlightenment only meant for the elderly?

People think that spirituality and enlightenment are subjects for the elderly. They think, 'let's enjoy life now! Why worry about enlightenment? Enlightenment is meant to be pursued when we become old. It is not a subject for the young. Young people must have fun, enjoy life, sing, dance, eat and drink.' The youth believe in this and sink in the material world. Then, suddenly one day, they are gone, only to be reborn! They were fooled and drawn away from enlightenment.

When should one start the journey of enlightenment? Is there a particular age? A small child can be taught the alphabet of a language, but such a baby will not understand enlightenment. But when we grow up, we are taught to drive a car, even to fly a plane, because we have a developed our intellect. But did anybody teach us anything about enlightenment? We have certificates and licenses for driving and flying, but we need to be certified with enlightenment. Are we going to be enlightened after we die?

Enlightenment is more important than any other certification. But, unfortunately, nowhere in the world is there a certification of being spiritually enlightened. Our university gives us certificates, but what will we do with all this knowledge if we do not realise who we are and why are we here? We are fooled into believing that we must pursue enlightenment later, but unfortunately, that day never comes.

Do you realise the importance of enlightenment? Then, start your journey today; start it now! There is no right age to be enlightened. The opportunity to seek the truth is rare. Most of us live and die without realising the truth of 'who am I?' Life is unpredictable. We do not know when we will die. So, why postpone our quest? Enlightenment reveals the truth. It makes us realise our true identity and purpose. It liberates us from all misery, the triple suffering of the body, mind, and ego when alive. It also liberates us from the cycle of rebirth after death. It is a pity, we procrastinate and put off the quest for the truth for a later date.

If you want enlightenment, do it now. Start your quest now. Start asking questions now. Discover your spiritual mentor or master now. Overcome your ignorance now. Tame your monkey mind and make it into a monk now. You must get into that state of consciousness now. You must practice silence now. You must seek the truth now. You must want to become one with the divine right now. The time is now. Don't let the now escape you. If the myth takes charge of your life, you will never realise the truth. Soon one day, you will be gone, and you will be reborn. You will accumulate treasures and wealth, only to leave them behind. You will live with the illusion and die without realising the truth. So if you seek enlightenment, start your journey to the truth, away from the myth and do it now. It's simple. Every myth that you drop will add truth to your crop. Soon, there will be no myth left, only the truth.