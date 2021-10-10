Kalaralu processions mark a rich culture, part of Dasara festival in Ongole for over a century

Besides the start of Navaratrulu of Mother Goddess, the Ongole town also gears up for the Kalaralu processions. Kalaralu is a unique tradition that is part of the Dasara festival celebrations in Ongole, and the deities go on 'Shobha Yatra aka Nagarotsav aka Uregimpu 'on two nights, on Durgashtami and Maharnavami to bless the devotees and kill the evils in the town.



Kalaram is an idol of the deity made with Panchaloha and used in the midnight procession in the place of the god or goddess in the sanctum sanctorum, like 'utsava murti', as part of Dasara celebrations. The Kalaralu processions are said to be a traditional practice that started during the rule of Mandapati Rajas, under the emperorship of Maharajas of Mysore. So, the locals claim that the Kalaralu processions have become the part and parcel of the Dasara Navatrulu in the town, and are being observed continuously for more than a century.

Starting the Navaratrulu, the six temples of Mother Goddess go abuzz in preparing the Kalaralu of Kanakadurga, Kalika Devi, Balatripurasundari Devi, Parvati Devi, Mahishasura Mardhini and Nrisimhaswami. The priests and their attendants paint the Kalaralu afresh, decorate them with glittering materials and prepare them for the procession at least one day before so that the devotees share their suggestions if, any.

On the evening of Durgashtami, the Kanakadurga Kalaram from the Poleramma and Kanakadurga temple at Balajirao Pet, Kalika Devi Kalaram from Kalika temple at Eemanipalem, Nrisimhaswami Kalaram from the Lakshmi Nrisimhaswami temple near BVS hall participate in the procession. On the evening of Maharnavami, the Balatripurasundari Devi Kalaram from Balatripurasundari Devi temple at Kothapatnam bus stand centre, Parvati Devi Kalaram from Pataleswara Swami Parvati Devi temple at Gantapalem and Mahishasura Mardhani Kalaram from Vijayadurga temple at Kesavaswamipet will participate in the procession. The local leaders, officials will inaugurate the processions from the temples. The artists in various attires like Siva, Kalika and others follow the three Kalarams starting from the temple on each day, perform dances and entertain the devotees all the way, amid the drums and trumpets. The devotees offer coconuts, prasadam, and harathi to the deities all the way through the streets in the town, on the occasion of the gods coming to their door to grant their wishes and bless them. After going through their route in the town, the deities will meet at the Mastan Dargah junctions in the early morning. The priests of the temples perform a ritual to the gods, who are meeting one another after a long year of being busy in the routine blessing the people with abundances of material things. The Kalaralu then resume their journey and reach their abodes spending their night out and tired for the day and waiting for the next year for the Nagarotsav. Last year, the participation of the devotees in the procession is affected by the active spread of Coronavirus and instructions of the government. As the situation is expected to be better than last year, the priests and devotees are expecting a huge turnout of people in the processions this year and are making necessary arrangements. However, the priests advised the public to participate only if they have taken the two shots of the COVID Vaccine and have no symptoms like cold and cough.