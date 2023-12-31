Kerala Literature Festival announces speakers for the 7th edition

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF 2024) has announced its line-up of speakers for the seventh edition scheduled to be held from January 11 to 14, 2024 on the beaches of Kozhikode.

Notable attendees include Raghuram Rajan (economist), William Dalrymple (historian), Piyush Pandey (advertising professional and the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy), Palanivel Thiagarajan (Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services in the Tamil Nadu Government), T. H. Vinayakram (Indian percussionist), Resul Pookutty ( film sound designer, sound editor, audio mixer and Academy Award winner), Gurcharan Das (author), Devika Rege (Novelist), Saras Manickam (Malaysian author), Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan (author and translator), Mallika Sarabhai (dancer), Parakala Prabhakar (political economist and social commentator), Mani Shankar Aiyar (politician), Barkha Dutt (journalist), Prakash Raj (actor and politician), Kanan Gill (stand-up comedian and actor), Bachi Karkaria (journalist and columnist), Preeti Shenoy (author and Blogger), Sundar Sarukkai (philosopher), Alka Pande (academic, author and museum curator), Monika Halan (personal finance writer, speaker, and author), P Sainath columnist and author), Mugdha Sinha (Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Government of India), Prahlad Kakkar (advertisement professional), Durjoy Datta (novelist and screenwriter), Perumal Murugan (author and scholar), Shashi Tharoor (politician), Anita Nair (author), Gopi Kalalyil (Chief Evangelist, Brand Promotion at Google Head Quarters), Abraham Verghese (American physician and author), Francesc Miralles (author) and Krish Ashok (author).

The list also includes Kailash Sathyarthi (Nobel Peace Laureate), Charu Nivedita (author), TM Krishna (vocalist, activist, and author), Suraj Yengde (columnist and author), and K.K. Shailaja (Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly).

Türkiye will be celebrating its 100 years of the republic at KLF 2024 and will be represented through music, dance, food, and various art forms. The UK, Wales, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries. The festival will feature 400+ global speakers. KLF will also witness the performance of Sufi dancers from Konya, the home of Rumi.