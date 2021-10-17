Maha Kshetram - Mattapalli Yoga Laxmi Narasimha temple

The shrine Mattapalli is located on the banks of river Krishna in Huzurnagar Constituency in Suryapet district. The main deities of the temple are Sri Chenchu Lakshmi Thaayar , Rajyalaxmi Thaayar and Prahalada sahitha Yogananda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy.



The historic place is located 25 kms from Huzurnagar and 15 kms from Dachepally of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Yoga Narasimha Swamy temple is one of the ancient Pancha Laxmi Narasimha temples. The deity has a body of armor or Kavacham made of silver and a mustache. The face of the shrine is that of a fierce lion as the incarnation of Vishnu here is shown as half man and half lion. The history of the temple dated back to 13th century.

History of the temple

During Kaliyuga, Lord appeared to a local follower named Machi Reddy in his dream telling him where he lived. Machi Reddy who ruled Thangeda, which was found to be few kilometers away from Mattapalli, on the bank , which was opposite to the Krishna river.

The Lord Instructed Macchi Reddy that his above could be identified as a tree, the Veda Patri. The Lord instructed Macchi Reddy to open up the cave so that other devotees could also worship him. In the interior of the cave , the idol of the lord sits beneath the sanctuary of the hooded cranium of Sheshanagu also , it is beautifully decorated

Significance of the temple

People believe that a cure can be found for diseases that do not have one, also evil spirits can be chased away. Also God will grant all the wishes of a follower, if he lives in the shrine of Mattapalli for a period of eleven days and eleven nights.

The devotee will also have to engage in Pradakshinas three times a day wearing the same wet clothes , after taking a holy dip in the river Krishna.

Mythology

The altar faces Westside. The Mukhamandapam is composed of twenty one beams, there is a canopy made of cement. Before the northern door one can see a mantapa composed of five beams and canopy of cement. Followers are able to engage in Pradakshinam encompassing the flag pole and there is sculpture of Lord Hanuman that faces the lord. One can find a kitchen that is located towards the North of the shrine on the same campus where Naivedya is made, to offer to the lord. The entrance for the shrine faces southwards.

Festivals and events

Every Friday, Andal is worshipped, the seva takes place at 6 pm and followers of the lord carry out a procession .

Before the annual celebrations, Adhyana Utsavs are carried out to commemorate God, that lasts for three days. The festival is celebrated every year. A number of festivals that are celebrated in the temple with pomp and joy are Ugadi, Sri Nrusimha Jayanthi , Vijaya Dasami, Sri Krishna Jayanthi , Dhanurmasa Aradhanam , Vykunta Ekadasi and Brahmostavas.

One can witness more than five thousand followers who visit this shrine from all over the country. There will be a number of cultural programs that are organized by the followers. This shrine offers lunch and dinner, which are free of charge to the devotees.

Temple chairman Mattapally Rao speaking to the Hans India informed that the temple remains open from 5 AM to 12 noon and 4 pm to 7.30 pm. He said, "People from two Telugu states comes to visit temple in every week as the temple located at AP-TS border village Mattapally."

He says, "The incurable diseases will be cured and the evil spirits driven out and all desires will be fulfilled by the lord Yogananda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. "

"Another important feature is the possession of a rare type of conch by the temple called Dakshina Vrithatha Sankha . It is said that if one keeps it near his ear, a booming sound of the sacred Pranava also called Taaram, echoes out of it. This type of conch is present only at the Kaasi temple and nowhere else," He added. "Caste based choultries constructed near the temple to stay during the visit of temple and to pay the owes," he informed

"The temple is 175 km from Hyderabad and 100 km from Vijayawada," he explained.