Neha Karode’s journey of passion and perseverance

Playback singer Neha Karode, known for her soulful voice in the track “Noida ka Superman” from the streaming series “Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper,” has traversed a unique and inspiring professional journey. Starting from the art of baking and directing documentaries, Neha’s path to becoming a celebrated singer in the Bollywood industry is a tale of passion, perseverance, and serendipity.

Reflecting on her journey, Neha shared, “Even my oldest memory includes me singing; I started singing as a child. Music has always been an integral part of my life. I feel very grateful that just when I began singing professionally, I was called to sing the scratch for a song called ‘Mon’ by the legendary Jeet Ganguli da. He was extremely kind to me, and I now consider him my mentor. It was a Bengali song and turned out to be a success. I couldn’t believe I got my first song with Jubin Nautiyal.”

Neha’s collaboration with Jeet Ganguli marked a significant milestone in her career. The song “Mon,” a Bengali hit, opened doors for her in the industry and established her presence as a talented singer. Her debut alongside renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal further cemented her position in the music world.

Karode has since lent her voice to several notable tracks, including “Likhna Mitana” from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Bloody Daddy,” “Oh Mama” from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Anek,” and “Pipni” from the popular series “Mismatched.” Each of these songs showcased her versatility and ability to adapt to different musical styles and genres.

Hailing from Noida, Neha’s early life was far removed from the glitz and glamour of the music industry. She vividly remembers helping her father’s company during Diwali, baking and packing cakes as gifts. “I remember he would pay me Rs 10,000 for that. So yeah, I’ve dabbled a lot. From baking, working in a corporate job, directing documentaries to now being able to start living my childhood dream of being a singer, I have had a very unique journey,” she recounted.

Neha’s background in baking and her experience in the corporate world have contributed to her grounded personality and work ethic. Her journey also included directing documentaries, which added another layer of creativity and storytelling to her skill set. Despite the diverse professional experiences, singing remained her true calling.

The singer expressed immense gratitude for the support she received along the way. “I honestly feel very blessed to be associated with such incredible people. I come from a non-music background, so seeing my musical dreams turning into reality is overwhelming. The support I’ve received from my mentors and friends has been invaluable. Their belief in me has fueled my passion and determination to keep pushing boundaries,” Neha said.

Neha’s mentors, including Jeet Ganguli, have played a crucial role in her development as a singer. Their guidance and encouragement have helped her navigate the complexities of the music industry. The relationships she has built with industry veterans and peers have been instrumental in her success.

In addition to her professional achievements, Neha’s story is also one of personal growth and self-discovery. Transitioning from baking and corporate jobs to pursuing a full-time career in music required immense courage and determination. Her ability to adapt and excel in different fields is a testament to her resilience and multifaceted talent.

Neha Karode’s journey from baking to Bollywood playback singing is a story of dreams realized through hard work and dedication. As she continues to make her mark in the music industry, her story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring artists who dare to follow their passion, regardless of the obstacles in their path. Neha’s journey is a reminder that with talent, perseverance, and the right support, dreams can indeed become reality.