Ban orders lifted in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Malkangiri district administration on Saturday withdrew the prohibitory orders imposed in two villages following a violent clash but extended the suspension of internet services across the district till Monday noon. District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinodh Patil H, addressing a joint press conference, said the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within a 10-km radius of MV-26 village on December 7 had been lifted.

However, internet services will remain suspended for another 36 hours till Monday noon, they said, adding that the decision was taken after assessing the ground situation. The restrictions were imposed following violent clashes on December 7 and 8 at MV-26 village after the recovery of a headless body of a 51-year-old tribal woman belonging to the Koya tribe from the banks of the Poteru river on December 4. Her head was found six days later. Angry tribals of neighbouring Rakhelguda went berserk and damaged houses of Bengali settlers at MV-26 village.

“Preliminary estimates suggest that the violence caused damage worth around Rs 4 crore,” the Collector said, adding that the administration has been providing cooked food, clothing and tarpaulin sheets, and facilitating restoration of water and electricity supply for residents who have returned.

The Collector and the SP said six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder and the violence. They said discussions have been held with tribal leaders and Bengali settlers to restore peace, and the land dispute believed to be at the root of the incident would be resolved soon.

The Collector said the family of the deceased tribal woman has already been given Rs 30,000, while the government has been requested to provide another Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.