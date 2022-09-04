New Rays on Sun Temples

If fiction writing is something that calls for superlatively fecund imagination, non-fiction has profound research as the key element that goes into its making. However, deep contemplation is a standard connection which, to an extent, brings the makers of fiction and non-fiction together on the same podium. Having experimented with many different genres of literature, Alokparna Das has now painstakingly produced her new work in the category of non-fiction under the title "Abodes of The Sun God". This masterpiece, the outcome of the author's extensive research, reflects the cult of Sun Worship in India, which has been prominent and popular as a pious practice since time immemorial. In order to expound on the different dynamics of Sun Worship, the author unfolds umpteen such myths, which are associated with the chief subject of the book.



India is undoubtedly a sacred land of countless mighty gods and goddesses, and numerous are the number of their abodes( temples dedicated to them) where a large number of devotees pay obeisance everyday but when it comes to the Sun god, a vast majority of us are of the fallacious view that Konark is the only sun temple. Contrary to this popular belief, more than a hundred Sun temples dotting the country's length and breadth, while several others span all across the globe. Therefore, demystifying the existing notion about the Sun god temples, the author strives to take the readers on a journey across several of these sun temples which are situated there in our native land from Kashmir to kerala and from Bengal to karnataka; from the world acclaimed Konark in the east to the lesser known Palethi in the north. The author does not conclude her journey here. It would be quite a misnomer to call her avowed pursuit a mere journey. It is, in sooth, a consecrate odyssey in which we are taken to the remotest and the hitherto unexplored corners of our country, which comprise places like Modhera in the west and Madkhera in the central part of India. The minutest of the details provided about these glorious abodes of the Sun god make the book quite an engaging read, an unputdownable one.

What gratifies the readers is that the author brings many new revelations to them. One such epiphany which astounds us is that once upon a time, the Sun temples in North India were under the management of foreign priests. They were the chief priests who would worship the deity with utmost devotion and dedication. It is also a matter of stupendous astonishment to know that at least three rivers had the same name-Chandrabhaga, and a majestic Sun temple was constructed on the banks of each of these rivers. The references to the 'Wooden Konark' or the tilting Sun temple also delight the readers beyond description.

A collection of deeply captivating images and illustrations taken from the personal repository of the author lend the book unique charms and matchless beauty. While dwelling upon the idea of presentation, stylistics and language usage, it will be pertinent to remark that the author has been quite consummate and deft while shedding light on the innumerable abodes of the Sun god. Complexity-free sentence formation, jargon-shorn language, and apt diction make the book stand gloriously tall apart and an exquisite piece of immense sublimity. Undoubtedly, it must be grabbed instantly by all the lovers of non-fiction.