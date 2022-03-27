On World Theatre Day, Roadwayz Theatre commemorates Army veterans today

To commemorate the World Theatre Day on 27 March, Roadwayz Theatre & Street Plays, is hosting a forty minutes Hindi Comedy play, 'Baasira Maata ki Jay', written & directed by Capt Ahmed, on March 27th, 2022 at 7.30 pm at GHI, Sector A, AWHO Colony, Secunderabad.

Roadwayz is beginning its post-Covid theatre journey by dedicating the first show to the army veterans and their families, as a tribute to their valour and selfless sacrifices for the nation.

'Baasira Maata ki Jay' is a hilarious comedy show on our traditional value of not wasting food. The story of laughter riot revolves around a typical Indian family, who dread the lady of the house experimenting with leftover food of the previous day and compelling the family to eat.

The cast includes Capt. Ahmed, Seema Khan, Sai Sandeep, Maqsood and Abbas and Karamjeet Kaur in the backstage. Roadwayz is taking the theatre to the doorsteps of the audience by hosting at AWHO colon, as its difficult for senior citizens to travel to distant venues late evenings and experience theatre.