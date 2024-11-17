Shreyas Media secures exclusive advertising rights for ‘MahaKumbh Mela 2025’

In a groundbreaking move, Shreyas Media has been awarded exclusive advertising rights for the highly anticipated MahaKumbh Mela 2025, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in innovative, high-impact brand promotion. This monumental collaboration with the Prayagraj Mela Authority provides an exceptional opportunity for brands to connect with a global audience during the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

With a deep respect for Lord Shiva and Prayagraj’s rich cultural history, Shreyas Media has evolved from its South Indian origins into a nationwide leader in brand building and strategic positioning. Over the years, the company has successfully developed over 60 retail brands, offering customized solutions that forge compelling brand stories and engage audiences at every level. Set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the MahaKumbh Mela attracts an astounding 500 to 600 million people. This awe-inspiring event presents an unparalleled platform for brands to gain exposure and forge meaningful connections with a massive audience, making it a landmark occasion for those seeking impactful visibility.

Shreyas Media is set to offer a multi-channel advertising strategy that combines traditional formats—such as hoardings, LED displays, box gates, watch towers, and charging stations—with cutting-edge digital solutions. This integrated approach ensures that brands can engage with the audience across multiple touchpoints, amplifying visibility and interaction.

Shreyas Media’s marketing philosophy, encapsulated by the equation E=MC² (Entertainment = Media, Content, and Celebrity), merges media expertise with content creation, delivering exceptional brand experiences. With years of experience and an unmatched understanding of audience engagement, Shreyas Media is poised to elevate brands to new heights at this momentous event.