Spiritual orator Suki Sivam's wants temples to be nucleus of Hindu religion

Well-known spiritual orator Suki Sivam, who is in the advisory committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department for modernisation of temples, has urged the state government to take measures for making temples the centre or nucleus of Hindu religion. Suki Sivam said this during a meeting of the advisory committee of the HR&CE department chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday. He also said that at present some institutions led by certain individuals are turning as the nucleus of Hindu religion and added that this was not a good sign. The spiritual orator called upon the HR&CE department to thwart this move and to bring back temples as the nucleus or centre for the Hindu religion.

Suki Sivam said that the HR&CE department was very important as the assets and deposits of the temples could be monitored by the department and said that if the department was abolished, the money and other valuables with many temples across the state would fall into the hands of individuals who do not have any commitment towards either religion or temples.

He also said that the government was doing a great service to the Hindu religion by attaching back the properties of the temples encroached upon by powerful people and lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister and the HR&CE minister, P K Sekar Babu in this regard.

However, the statement of Suki Sivam has not gone down well with certain established ashrams in the state.

A Public relations officer of a prominent Ashram of Tamil Nadu said: "Suki Sivam is trying to get some brownie points in the presence of Chief Minister. He is just a spiritual orator who does not have any idea of how the Hindu religion works. He is singing praises to the DMK people who had destroyed our temples and infringed upon our culture and hereditary. Just for a few crumbs of bread, people like him will toe the line of government. His idea is to bring all the ashrams and mutts under the control of Tamil Nadu government so that they can usurp the wealth of the ashrams also. We don't accept his statement."