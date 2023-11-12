Tenth Kalinga Literary Festival from Feb 9 to 11 in Bhubaneswar

The 10th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) with the theme ‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century’, will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 9 to 11, 2024.

Three hundred speakers including poets, authors, musicians, artistes, and performers will be part of the occasion.

Diverse themes including celebrating the intricate relationships between literature and liberty, the ethos of a republic, the kaleidoscope of cultural diversity, and the pillars of social equity will be dwelled upon.

In sessions that promise to illuminate minds, discussions will range from the foundations of democracy and the resonances of cultural nationalism to the vibrant voices of Generation Y. Deliberations in Indian languages, examinations of the publishing industry, and reveries in mythology will be complemented by dialogues on media influence, market dynamics, and the representation of children, women, and transgender individuals in literature.

The discussions will explore the roles of citizen engagement, the impact of cinema, the vitality of sports, the importance of ethics, the face of discrimination, the narratives of revolutions, and the pathways to peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and harmony.

Participants include Bibek Debroy, Amish Tripathi, Sandeep Bamzai, Sitakanta Mohapatra, Pratibha Ray, Ramakanta Rath, Paramita Satapathy, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Uday Prakash, K.R Meera, Yatindra Mishra, Hindol Sengupta, Milee Ashwarya, Milee Ashwarya , Yatish Kumar, Yashpal Sharma, Maria Goretti, Koral Dashgupta, Nila Madhab Panda, among many others.

Over 30 new literary works and scholarly monographs will also be unveiled during the festival.

A ‘Mystic Walk’ and ‘Mystic Mic’ will also be organised. The festival extends into the visual realm with the Kalinga Art Festival, a consecrated space where artists are invited to commune with the festival’s ethos, showcasing their work in alignment with the central theme.

In partnership with local cycling clubs, the festival facilitates an opportunity for delegates to meander through the living canvas of Bhubaneswar, an amalgamation of ancient majesty and contemporary design, thereby experiencing the city’s narrative of historical reverence and urban foresight in its full glory.

“The theme of the festival is particularly poignant as India emerges as a pivotal global power,” said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder director of KLF.

He added, “We are honoured to welcome a galaxy of renowned scholars, authors, and writers. The theme underscores the relevance of India’s rich historical narratives in shaping a contemporary society that stands on the cusp of global leadership, driven by the ethos of its ancient wisdom and philosophical depth.”

He further said that the 10th edition of the festival heralds a renaissance of hope and the indomitable spirit of resurgence.

“The KLF’s comeback is a testament to our collective resilience and the enduring power of rise. We have convened an exceptional cadre of global literary talents, reflecting the diversity and richness of thought that KLF has always championed.”