Highlights

The back-cracking traditional Thai massage has been added to a prestigious Unesco heritage list, it was reported on Friday.

Nuad Thai is now part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which features traditions and practices passed across the generations, the BBC reported.

The intangible cultural heritage list is separate from the world heritage list, which recognises buildings and sites of prominence.

By being part of the list, Thai massage has been recognised as something to be preserved for future generations.

Unlike conventional massages, Thai massages involve a lot of movement and typically sees people assuming a series of different positions.

Therapists use not only their hands but sometimes their forearms and knees to apply pressure. There is also no oil involved in Nuad Thai massage.

According to Unesco, the practice has its "roots in self-care in Thai peasant society of the past, (where) every village had massage healers whom villagers would turn to when they had muscle aches from working the field".

