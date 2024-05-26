The hottest new openings in Saudi: Prepare for an unforgettable stay

A dynamic destination with plenty on offer, Saudi has something for everyone. Whether you’re the type of traveller who seeks a quiet hotel on a private island, a remote desert getaway, a bespoke wellness retreat or a lavish spot in a bustling city - we’ve got you covered!

Gearing up to take Saudi’s spirit of hospitality to a whole new level, the country is slated to welcome a series of new properties set against some of the most spectacular backdrops. Blending nature, tradition and modernity, here’s a look at the hottest new openings that will forever change your definition of a ‘hotel’.

Six Senses Southern Dunes

Set against the mesmerising backdrop of desert plains and the Hijaz Mountains, stands the Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea resort that honours the Nabataean architectural heritage and majestic desert surroundings. With Oasis being the heart of the resort, the canopy of the hotel, inspired by a desert flower is a self-shading structure that will host vibrant activities and functions under one roof. The villas are structured parallelly for the guests to enjoy the views of the surrounding dunes. This spot also has two signature restaurants, an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, and a world-class Six Senses Spa for guests to enjoy.

Lastly, a fun fact about this hotel- it made it to the ‘2024 Hot List’ published by Condé Nast Traveller for best hotels in the world.

Desert Rock Resort

Set in a hidden valley and nestled between the mountains is the Desert Rock Resort which will be welcoming guests across the globe this year. Part of Red Sea Global, the hotel will allow its guests to immerse themselves in nature on a whole new level while offering unparalleled luxury.

The hotel is an architectural masterpiece and sits fully integrated in the mountainside, preserving its striking natural silhouette. Offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience guests can even stay in rooms carved out of the rock itself. All rooms provide undisrupted views out to the horizon, allowing guests to admire the vast desert vistas that stretch out ahead.

Nujuma, A Ritz Carlton Reserve The Red Sea

Blending intuitive and heartfelt service with stunning natural beauty and indigenous design, Nujuma will be the first property from the brand in the Middle East and joins an exclusive collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide. Slated to welcome guests very soon, the hotel will be situated on a pristine set of private islands, which are part of the Red Sea’s Blue Hole cluster of islands. Surrounded by unspoiled natural beauty and designed to blend seamlessly with the environment, the resort will feature 63 one-to-four-bedroom water and beach villas.

When not soaking up the tranquil surroundings from the comfort of their own villa, guests will be able to indulge in a lavish spa, swimming pools, a range of restaurants and a retail area, or learn more about the prized natural setting at a Conservation Centre. The destination is also expected to include 18 Ritz-Carlton Reserve branded residences, offering owners a one-of-a-kind living experience.

Bab Samhan, Diriyah

Bab Samhan is set to open its doors this year, making it the first-ever hotel to open within the UNESCO World Heritage site Diriyah. Promising to blend contemporary luxury with the signature Najdi architectural style, the hotel will boast 106 rooms each offering a distinct ambience that will immerse guests in the culture and history of the area. With the property located in North Diriyah and close to both scenic Wadi Hanifah and At-Turaif, guests get a chance to enjoy the hotel's amenities as well as nearby attractions.

Dar Tantora, AlUla

Dar Tantora is an upscale eco-lodge from The House Hotel, which has recently opened its door to the world. Located in the historic AlUla Old Town, the property is a fusion of heritage and contemporary design which is set to transport guests back to the 12th century while offering them the utmost comfort of modern-day hospitality. The hotel includes 30 guest rooms created from restored and repurposed historical mud-brick buildings using modern engineering in tandem with traditional materials and techniques for a truly authentic Old AlUla experience.

(To learn more and plan your trip, visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en)