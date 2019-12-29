Vineyard Music Festival features Hot Chip for the first time

Sula Vineyards brings to you the 13th edition of SulaFest on February 1 and 2, 2020,set against the stunning backdrop of rolling hills and the tranquil of the Gangapur lakebrings an exciting lineup of musicians from around the world.

The British Chart-toppers - Hot Chip, who will be setting the stage ablaze for the first time in India, spinning tracks from their latest record, the Merchant brothers, Salim - Sulaiman, the popular Indian duo will bring in the Bollywood vibe. With popular Dutch-New Zealand trio, My Baby (Joost van Dijck, Cato van Dijck and Daniel 'Dafreez' Johnston), performing some of their best hypnotic dance mixes, and The Local Train (RamitMehra, Raman Negi, Sahil Sarin and Paras Thakur) with a mash up of Hindi rock tracks, SulaFest promises to be a fin affair.

In addition to music, there will be a range of wine-centric experiences - Know your wines and swirl like a pro with master winemakers, wine games, vino spa, early morning yoga sessions, cycling in the vines or camping under the stars, great food and flea bazaar. For every ticket sold, Sula Vineyards will plant a tree making it one of India's most sustainable music festival.