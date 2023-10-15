What is the purpose of our existence?

Why do we exist? What is the purpose of human existence? Why are we born? These are some of the most important questions in life that we must seek answers to. Most people believe that the purpose of human life is to be happy. Inevitably, the whole world is chasing happiness.

Most of us seek it through relationships, success, achievement and wealth. Regardless of what people want, the ultimate objective is happiness. People want money, wealth, and fame because they are sure that it will give them happiness. Would we still pursue them if any of these were to make us unhappy? Man is driven by what we can call a ‘pleasure drive’. Therefore, we chase everything that gives us pleasure, just as we shun everything that provides us pain. This is because we have been taught this lesson early in life, at home, in school — ‘Have fun before life is done! Smile all the while. Laughter is the best medicine.’ All these teachings have become the basic foundation of our life. We think of money as something that will lead us to happiness, to enjoying life.

Some people go one step further. Not only do they believe that the purpose of life is to be happy, but they also believe that the purpose of existence is to make others happy. They go about helping others with love, compassion, and kindness. But why do they do this? It is because when we make others happy, we also become happy. But is this our purpose? No, unfortunately, it is not. We were not given this unique human life just to come, laugh, smile, and go. We were not given the power of the intellect, which is a unique gift unique to human beings as a species, to while away in discussions.

So, what is the real purpose of existence? Making the most of life — this phrase is not just about being happy; it is about discovering the purpose of life and attaining it. The ultimate purpose of our life is to realise God. It is God-Realization. God-Realisation leads us to a life of Divine Bliss, Eternal Happiness and Everlasting Peace - a state of unparalleled peace, joy and ecstasy.

God-Realisation is not easy. It starts with Self- Realisation and Life-Realisation. What does this mean? The purpose of our life is, first, to realise the truth of the self – Who am I? Am I this body that will die? Am I the mind that I cannot find? Our goal is to realise that we are the Divine Soul. This is Self-realisation. We realise: I am the Divine Soul. The Soul is a part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. Therefore, we are the very Divine power we seek and worship. Everything and everyone is a manifestation of the Divine.

Our purpose leads us onward and forward, upward and Godward, as we realise that life is just a show; we are actors who come and go. We come empty-handed, we will go empty-handed. We come alone, and we will go alone. We bring nothing, and we take nothing. Although we enjoy moments of joy, we also experience triple suffering – the body’s pain, the misery of the mind and agony of the ego. Our goal is to transcend all suffering and to go beyond the ordinary, momentary, transitory pleasure to that state of eternal bliss and happiness. This happens when we realise God within, in the temple of our heart. This is God-Realization. This is what Enlightenment is all about.