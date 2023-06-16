Actress Shaily Priya Pandey, who is currently seen essaying the female lead in the show ‘Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se’, talks about how the performance is embodying a positive perspective on motherhood and surrogacy, her take on surrogacy and the kind of roles she wants to explore.



The show showcases Shraddha (Shaily Priya Pandey) opting for surrogacy and the challenges she faces to get acceptance for her kid.

Talking about the same, she says, “Definitely, the show is showcasing a unique perspective on motherhood, and that is through surrogacy. Because even today, especially in small towns, surrogacy is not considered an acceptable way of bringing a child into the family. If, supposedly, the mother cannot bear a child due to complications, surrogacy is still not encouraged in that case, as people have a mentality that the child is born by some other woman even though the surrogate mother only provides an environment to the unborn child. The pressure is always to have your kid. Our show is trying to depict it correctly by clearing the taboo related to this through my character Shraddha.”

Sharing her take on surrogacy, Shaily says, “Obviously, all women want to experience motherhood, but if she is not able to do it due to some complications and surrogacy is fulfilling that need, then it should be accepted in the family.”

She says about the roles and contents she wants to explore, “I want to do something very challenging and not something shown on TV like kitchen politics and all. I would love to do something like Jennifer Winget did in Beyhadh because there was so much arc to perform, which had layers. That is something which is not shown on TV more often. And if you ask me about Bollywood, I would love to do something that Kangana Ranaut did in movie ‘Queen’.

I would love to get into films and OTT. In recent years, ott has completely taken over with awesome content in every possible way, which is very handy, whereas on TV, you have to wait for the next telecast. Tremendous performances and talents have been coming on OTT for the past few years, so I would love to explore other mediums. I want to do a south or pan-India-level film. So even I want to come out from similar sort of house politics drama and do something unique which challenges the actor inside me.”

Lastly, shedding light on the fear of getting stereotyped in tv, she mentions, “Yes, there is a big fear of getting stereotyped on playing one kind of role in television for a long time because people start seeing you that way and connect with you by the character you have played in real life. It becomes tough to break that thing. Also, it takes time for people to accept you in a new way after a long show when you play some other role. It gets tough to break what you’ve played before and get accepted in your new role because otherwise, people start losing the connection.”