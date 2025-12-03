‘Angammal’ demanded fearless honesty, says Geetha Kailasam

Actress Geetha Kailasam, who plays the lead in director Vipin Radhakrishnan’s upcoming film ‘Angammal’, says that to become the character, she had to be fearlessly honest and surrender completely to the character’s silence, pride and heartbeat.

Set in a Tamil Nadu village, the film examines how a mother’s traditional attire – a cultural identity worn without a blouse – becomes a source of conflict when her son worries about family honor before his in-laws’ visit. What begins as an intimate tension unfolds into a wider emotional exploration of autonomy, pride, and the deep resilience of women shaped by tradition yet guided by unwavering self-respect.

Presented by Stone Bench Films in association with Njoy Films & Firo Movie Station, ‘Angammal’ features Geetha Kailasam alongside Saran Sakthi and Nadodigal fame Bharani, among others.

Sources close to the unit say that Geetha Kailasam delivers a performance rooted in courage, grace, and the unspoken convictions of motherhood.

Speaking about her role, Geetha Kailasam said, “Becoming Angammal required me to be fearlessly honest, to surrender completely to her silence, her pride, her heartbeat. Filming in the real village, living among the people who inspired her spirit, changed the way I performed every frame.”

Thanking director Vipin Radhakrishnan, she added, “He allowed me to discover the character through lived moments, not rehearsed actions. Working with Saran Sakthi and our wonderful ensemble gave me the comfort of truthful reactions—each scene felt alive. Bharani has always been a content-driven performer, and he will witness a phenomenal response after the film’s release.”

She also praised the sound and camera teams: “Performing with sync sound meant capturing every breath and tremble exactly as it unfolded. It demanded immense discipline. Our camera and sound teams were invisible artists, recording the raw life of the setting. This film reminded me that dignity need not shout; sometimes it simply stands tall, holding generations of strength behind it.”

‘Angammal’, written and directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan and inspired by a short story by Perumal Murugan, is set to release on December 5. The film is produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Firoz Rahim, and Anjoy Samuel, with co-producers Shamsudeen Khalid and Anu Abraham. Cinematography is by Anjoy Samuel, and music and background score are by Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor.