Change your skincare routine when the temperature drops

Winter—the season when the long wait for colder weather comes to an end. The winter season brings with it mild sun and a chilly breeze. As temperatures range between 15-20°C in most parts of the country, residents are beginning to feel the chill of the approaching winter.

The winter conditions have just “set in,” which are likely to bring a significant drop in temperature and heightened rainfall in the coming days. Changing seasons bring about changes in our lifestyle. The drop in atmospheric temperature leads to reduced moisture in the air, and the combination of cold and wind can dry out your skin to the point where it becomes red and sore. These weather changes wreak havoc on the skin, scalp, and nails. Harsh winter conditions can cause dry, flaky skin and chapped lips, making it crucial to hydrate your skin with the right cream, moisturizers, and adequate intake of liquids, fruits, and nutrients. Skin often feels much tighter in cold weather.

Humidity levels tend to drop during the winter months, and the drier the air, the more moisture it pulls from your skin. This makes it more likely to experience dryness and flakiness, especially if you’re prone to eczema or other dry skin conditions.

Fortunately, there are ways to keep your skin healthy and moisturized from the pre-winter season with a few tips and tricks that can boost all skin types to look fresh and healthy using ingredients from your kitchen.

For winter, choose ingredients that provide plenty of hydration, like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, shea butter, and amino acids. Avoid retinoids, which could be too harsh on your skin during the colder months.

Choose products that address your specific skin concerns. For example, if you struggle with acne, use acne treatments in the summer. During winter, if you have eczema, use extra-hydrating and emollient creams.

For normal to dry skin, cleanse your face morning and night with a cleansing cream or gel. At night, cleansing is even more important to remove makeup and pollutants. Makeup cosmetics also cause dryness. Massage the cleanser gently into your skin and remove it with moist cotton wool. Using moist cotton wool helps prevent further dryness, as it doesn’t absorb moisture from the skin. After cleansing in the morning, tone your skin with a rose-based skin tonic or rose water. Wipe your face with cotton wool and then pat it briskly. Toning removes any remaining cleanser and stimulates circulation.

During the day, use sunscreen before going outside. Sun exposure can also cause moisture loss, and most sunscreens contain built-in moisturisers. Moisturisers come in cream and liquid forms. For extreme dryness, opt for a cream. A liquid moisturiser should be used before applying foundation. Whenever your skin feels dry, apply a liquid moisturiser.

Your skin should also be nourished with a good night cream, which helps lubricate the skin, keep it soft, and improve its moisture retention. After cleansing, apply the nourishing cream and massage it into the skin using upward and outward movements for 3 to 4 minutes. Then wipe off the cream with moist cotton wool. Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes with moist cotton wool.

Oily skin tends to experience superficial dryness. The skin feels dry after washing but becomes oily or develops eruptions if creams and moisturisers are applied. Use cleansing milk or a face wash. A light moisturising lotion can be used if there’s dryness. Add a drop or two of water to it before application for lighter coverage, or use an oil-free day cream. Honey applied to the face daily for 10 minutes and then washed off with water helps relieve superficial dryness.

The skin on your lips is particularly thin and lacks sebaceous (oil-producing) glands, making it prone to dryness and chapping. After cleansing, apply almond cream or almond oil on the lips and leave it on overnight to soften the skin. Lip balms are also helpful.

Here are some home remedies:

• Honey applied to the face daily for 10 minutes and then washed off with water helps relieve dryness and keep the skin soft. For dry skin, add egg yolk or one teaspoon of pure almond oil. For oily skin, add egg white and a little lemon juice.

• Take a peeled and cored apple, puree it in a blender, and add one tablespoon of honey. Apply it on the face like a mask and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water. This serves as a powerful toner for all skin types.

• Aloe vera is one of the richest natural moisturisers. Apply aloe vera gel daily to the face and wash it off with plain water after 20 minutes. If you have aloe vera plants at home, apply the gel or juice directly to your skin. The gel from the plant is the leaf pulp, found in the inner portion of the leaves. Aloe juice is beneath the outer skin of the leaves. When using it directly, ensure to wash the plant well.

• Mix half a teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of rose water, and one teaspoon of dried milk powder. Create a paste and apply it to the face. Remove it after 20 minutes with water.

This winter season, make a conscious effort to follow basic skincare requirements like drinking sufficient water, eating seasonal produce, avoiding junk food, and reducing sugar intake. Avoid exposure to extreme climates, whether it’s heavy rain or snowfall. If you notice any skin condition that seems abnormal, don’t hesitate to consult a doctor.

The author is an internationally renowned beauty expert, often called the beauty queen of India.