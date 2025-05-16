Corina Gonzalez’s Journey of Advocacy and Empowerment

Corina Gonzalez, proudly representing Spain, brings a message of compassion, cultural pride, and purposeful advocacy to the Miss World stage. Her journey into the world of beauty and purpose has been shaped not just by her heritage, but by her profound commitment to inclusivity, particularly for the deaf community.

“First of all, let me say hello,” Corina begins with a warm smile. “I proudly represent a country of cultural variety and people with soul and passion. I come from Spain.” Her pride in her roots is matched by her appreciation for her host country. “Let me show you also my gratitude to all Hyderabad and Telangana people. From the first moment we landed here, all of you have shown us your love, your kindness, your warmth — and that is the most important thing.”

The spirit of hospitality she experienced in Hyderabad reminded her of her home. “Your behavior with people reminds me of Spanish people — we are also so kind to tourists. But let me tell you this: the people — you — are the essence of Hyderabad.”

But Corina’s mission goes far deeper than cultural appreciation. “I’m creating awareness about deaf people’s rights and needs,” she states with clarity and conviction. “I want the deaf community to feel valued, important, and independent. It’s my advocacy to show the world how important they are.”

Becoming part of the Miss World platform, she believes, is about much more than beauty. “Having the opportunity to take part in Miss World gives you the opportunity to use your voice — not only to show your physical beauty but also to show the world how important your cause is. In my case, I’m defending the deaf community.”

Her dedication was sparked by a moment that left a lasting impression. “Some years ago, I had to give a speech in front of a huge public. When I finished, many people came to speak to me. One woman, making strange movements I didn’t understand, tried to communicate. I didn’t realize she was deaf. It was embarrassing because she couldn’t understand anything I said, but she came near me, gave me her best smile, and connected with me. That was the moment I discovered my advocacy.”

Corina Gonzalez remains open to supporting other causes, though her heart belongs to the deaf community. “I’m open-minded to every project I could support, but mostly, I’m dedicated to the deaf people.”

Her message to young women aspiring to follow in her footsteps is one of empowerment: “Do it. If you want it, do it. No matter how difficult it is or what people say, believe in yourself. Trust in yourself. And the most important thing — find a purpose that makes you feel empowered and useful for the world.”